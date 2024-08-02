[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ RM spotted at local festival

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

RM of BTS was spotted at a local festival in Gangwon Province Thursday. He is serving his mandatory military service as a member of the 15th Infantry Division’s marching band, which is set to perform at a tomato festival in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province where the division is based. The artist was seen preparing for the stage alongside fellow soldiers, according to local media reports. The fest will run until Sunday. Meanwhile, RM uploaded a photo of himself Thursday sharing the news that he made corporal. RM enlisted in December last year and will be discharged in June 2025. Jin, the eldest member of the group, completed his in June and J-Hope will be the next, expected to do so in October. NCT127 turns into secret agents for fan meeting

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT127 will celebrate the eighth anniversary of its debut with a fan meeting themed around secret missions, according to label SM Entertainment Friday. The eight members will turn into secret agents for the event dubbed “8ecret Invitation,” held in Seoul on Aug. 3-4. Each of them will unveil special abilities and complete missions as well as perform the title track from their sixth studio album “Walk.” The 11-track album was rolled out last month and sold over a million copies in the first week before entering Billboard 200 at No. 117. It is the subunit’s seventh album to make the main albums chart. Taeyong will be absent from the live show as he is serving his military duty. He participated in recording the album before he enlisted. Infinite’s Nam Woo-hyun to tour Asia as solo act

(Credit: Billions) (Credit: Billions)

Nam Woo-hyun of Infinite will launch a solo Asia tour, announced agency Billions Friday. The singer will hold a concert in Seoul on Sept. 21-22, his fourth solo concert named after Arbor Day, a nod to his nickname, Tree. The two-date concert will mark the beginning of his first solo tour in Asia although no details were shared yet. Nam visited fans in Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong and Taipei after a year-end gig in Seoul last year. The tour was subtitled “Whitree,” after the title of his first full solo full album released one month earlier. In June, he dropped a live album comprising 10 songs from the tour and a self-written song “Sunshine.” ONF to mark 7th debut anniversary with instrumental album

(Credit: WM Entertainment) (Credit: WM Entertainment)