[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin to drop English-language version of solo song

Jimin of BTS will sing a B-side track from his second solo EP in English, according to label Big Hit Music on Thursday. He will release an English version of “Be Mine,” one of the seven tracks from EP “Muse,” on Friday. The mini album was rolled out on July 19 and hit Billboard 200 at No. 2 and topped iTunes Top Albums chart in 80 regions. Focus track “Who” claimed the No. 1 spot on its Top Songs chart in all 119 regions, as did the pre-release from EP “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco).” “Who” ranked No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and No. 4 on UK’s Official Singles chart. The lead single also stayed atop Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart for seven days and accumulated 100 million streams in nine days. NewJeans hit milestones with ‘OMG,’ ‘Attention’

NewJeans garnered 700 million streams on Spotify with “OMG” and 400 with “Attention,” said agency Ador Thursday citing the platform. The fivesome reached the 700-million milestone for the first time with “OMG,” the titular track from its single in January last year. The song not only swept all music charts at home but also let the six-month-old group onto Billboard’s Hot 100 debuting at No. 91. The song stayed on the main singles chart for six weeks peaking at No. 74. The performance video for “OMG” was the group’s first video to log 200 million views on YouTube. “Attention” is the debut single from the quintet and is its fifth song to achieve the feat – following “OMG,” “Ditto,” “Super Shy” and “Hype Boy.” NewJeans has amassed more than 4.8 billion plays on Spotify in two years. Red Velvet celebrates 10th anniversary of debut

Red Velvet shared their feelings on the day of their tenth anniversary on Thursday via label SM Entertainment. “We have been so immersed and busy that we didn’t realize how 10 years have passed by. And we really appreciate our fans for giving us strength and being there for us throughout the time,” said Irene, adding that the group literally means the world to her. Joy brought up the day of their debut as the most memorable moment from the decade. “The memories are vivid, how I poured everything onto the stage as I was so grateful for the heartfelt rooting for me, a 19-year-old rookie and the group Red Velvet,” she recalled. The group will kick off its fan concert tour to mark its anniversary Friday and the set list will include songs and performances it has not shown yet, said Wendy. Lightsum to release new single

