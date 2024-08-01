New board members for public broadcasters approved amid opposition parties' protest

Lee Jin-sook, new chief of the Korea Communications Commission, center, walks next to President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, after she received the certificate of appointment at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday approved the state broadcasting regulator’s earlier confirmation of seven new board members of public broadcaster KBS, while the Korea Communications Commission confirmed six new board members of a major shareholder of MBC.

In a show of protest, opposition parties in the National Assembly sought to table an impeachment motion against the new top broadcasting regulator chief.

An official from the presidential office said Thursday that Yoon approved the list of candidates nominated by the ruling People Power Party and recommended by the KCC, a few hours after the broadcasting regulator’s standing committee meeting wrapped up Wednesday afternoon.

The closed-door KCC meeting was held as Lee Jin-sook’s term as the new chief of the broadcast regulator immediately kicked off, following Yoon’s confirmation early Wednesday.

The KCC also decided to appoint six new board members and an auditor for the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, a supervisory body and the major shareholder of MBC, in the same closed-door meeting.

Yoon is the final decision-maker to approve the KBS board members, while the KCC is for the approval of the FBC board members, as the KCC does not need Yoon’s approval to confirm its appointment.

One of the FBC board members approved is former special prosecutor-turned-attorney Heo Ik-beom, who was in charge of investigating the high-profile "Druking opinion-rigging scandal” in 2017. The scandal put former South Gyeongsang Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo behind bars for conspiring with a political blogger to manipulate online public opinions to help President Moon Jae-in win the 2017 election. Kim was convicted of violating the country’s election law in 2021 and sentenced to two years in prison, but was released early on special parole in 2022.

In a show of protest of Lee’s decision to appoint new board members, six opposition parties, including the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, floated an impeachment motion against the new regulator chief during a National Assembly plenary session held Thursday afternoon.

Under the current law, the Assembly must table and put the impeachment to vote within 24 hours after the motion is reported. The motion is scrapped if it fails to be put to a vote within 96 hours after being reported to the Assembly.

The impeachment motion requires the consent of one-third of National Assembly members to be tabled and half of lawmakers to be approved.