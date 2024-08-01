K-pop summer queens set to return in August

Most Popular
-
1
Internet drives K-pop stars to overwork
-
2
Military exemption, irresistible perk for young Korean male Olympians
-
3
S. Korea wins 3rd consecutive gold in men's sabre fencing team event
-
4
Driver behind deadly car crash apologizes at court hearing
-
5
Ex-Gyeonggi governor named new labor minister, but faces opposition
K-pop summer queens set to return in AugustBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Aug. 1, 2024 - 14:46
Female K-pop artists are returning to earn the title of summer queens.
Hyolyn, known for her energetic and summer-ready image since her time as a member of the girl band Sistar and as a solo artist, is making a comeback.
Her new single "Wait," set to be released on Aug. 12, is an Afrobeat track featuring addictive beats and lyrics celebrating freedom. Concept photos and teaser videos show Hyolyn with tanned skin, wandering through streets and lush forests.
Hyolyn showcased the performance of her new song ahead of its official release at "Kcon LA 2024" held at the Crypto.com Arena in LA on Saturday.
Eight-member girl group Fromis_9 will unveil their third single "Supersonic" on Aug 12, marking their first release in over a year after their first studio album "Unlock My World" in June 2023.
Known for their hit summer vibe tracks like "Stay This Way" and "We Go," Fromis_9 targets the peak of summer again. The new single will feature three tracks: the title song "Supersonic," "Beat the Heat," and "Take A Chance."
The group has showcased its strength as summer queens with bright and lively performances on the "Waterbomb 2024 Tour," in Seoul, Fukuoka, and Busan.
Nmixx is also gearing up for a new mini-album.
JYP Entertainment's girl group will return with their third mini-album "Fe3O4: Stick Out." Teaser images uploaded to their official social media channels show a screen with a glitch effect and a phone number. Calling the number leads to a message stating, "The girls are waiting for your call," followed by spooky stories from each member when pressing numbers one to six.
The new album will be released Aug. 19, followed by a pop-up store event at The Hyundai Seoul from Aug. 24. The group will also hold their second fan concert at Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul from Oct. 4 to 6.
Young Posse, a hip-hop girl group bringing a fresh edge to K-pop, will join the August comeback lineup.
The group's logo teaser video, released Wednesday, features sounds of heavy metal doors and loud sirens with the group's sharp and cold metal logo at the center. Young Posse's third EP, "Ate That" is set to release on Aug. 21.
Young Posse has carved a niche in the K-pop scene by releasing authentic hip-hop tracks, which is an unusual choice for a K-pop girl band. The group successfully showcased the live performance of its second EP title track "XXL" at the iHeartRadio headquarters studio in New York on May 14, receiving a positive response even in the homeland of hip-hop, the US.
Oh My Girl, a girl band solidifying their position as a summer idol group, will also return with new music in August.
The group's agency WM Entertainment confirmed that Oh My Girl is preparing for an August comeback. This marks their return a year and a month after releasing their ninth mini album "Golden Hourglass" in July 2023.
Domestic music streaming site Melon highlighted Oh My Girl as a representative artist of the summer on Monday, based on data collected since 2017.
From June to August, the group's music has been played 390 million times by 6.248 million users, with summer-themed songs like "Dun Dun Dance," "Dolphin," "Summer Comes," and "Nonstop" being fan favorites.
-
jy@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Lee Jung-youn
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea wins 3rd consecutive gold in men's sabre fencing team event
-
Yoon nominates ex-Gyeonggi governor as new labor minister
-
DP threatens impeachment of new broadcasting regulator head