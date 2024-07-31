Home

소아쌤

[Graphic News] Surge in sugar-free alcoholic beverage consumption among S. Koreans

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Aug. 1, 2024 - 08:01

A recent survey reveals that 7 out of 10 South Koreans have opted for sugar-free or non-alcoholic beverages while drinking.

According to a Lotte Members survey on alcohol consumption trends, 71.6 percent of 2,000 adults surveyed nationwide reported having tried sugar-free soju. The primary reasons cited were “lower calories” (40.4 percent) and “healthier perception” (25.9 percent).

Additionally, 76.4 percent of respondents had experience drinking non-alcoholic beer. The main motivations for this choice were “situations where they couldn’t drink alcohol” (48.3 percent) and “curiosity” (30.1 percent).

Lotte Members attributes the rise in sugar-free and non-alcoholic beverage consumption to the “healthy pleasure” culture, which balances health and enjoyment.

