WFP extends gratitude for Korean government’s rice support

Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung (left) poses with WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain during a meeting in Seoul on Tuesday. (Ministry of Agriculture)

The United Nations World Food Program expressed its appreciation to the Korean government for its rice support amid the global food crisis during a meeting between WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain and Korean Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung in Seoul on Tuesday.

McCain conveyed her gratitude to the Korean government and its citizens for doubling the provision of rice aid in 2024 amid a worsening global food crisis caused by conflicts, diseases, and climate change.

"I am deeply thankful to the Korean government and people for their increased support during these challenging times," McCain stated during her discussions with Song, according to the ministry's press release.

Highlighting the significance of the additional rice assistance amounting to 100,000 tons annually from South Korea this year, McCain emphasized that this aid will help alleviate hunger for 7 million recipients across 11 WFP beneficiary countries. The quality and taste of the Korean-donated rice have made it highly sought after in recipient nations, according to the ministry.

In response, Song affirmed her ministry's commitment to collaborate closely with WFP, citing President Yoon Suk Yeol's stance that Korea, having been a beneficiary of international aid in the past, should play an active role in addressing the global food crisis.

Moreover, the WFP Korea office welcomed South Korea's official membership in the School Meals Coalition in April and expressed optimism for enhanced cooperation in the future.