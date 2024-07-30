[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin hits Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 14

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS claimed the No. 14 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Who,” according to the chart preview published Tuesday. “Who” is the main track from his second solo EP “Muse” which notched the second-highest rung on the Billboard 200 as did his previous EP “Face.” Suga and V also tied with their solo albums on the main albums chart with “D-Day” and “Layover,” respectively. “Who” would be Jimin’s fifth solo entry on the main singles chart. “Vibe,” a collaboration with Taeyang, was the first followed by “Set Me Free Pt. 2” and “Like Crazy” from his first EP. The latter was the first-ever chart-topper from a Korean solo singer. The pre-release from the second mini album, “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco),” came in at No. 88. “Who” also ranked No. 4 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100, the highest spot for the artist, last week. Stray Kids hits Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 49

Stray Kids entered the Billboard 100 at No. 49 with “Chk Chk Boom,” according to the publication Tuesday. The track fronted the band’s ninth EP “Ate” and earned the group a hotshot debut on the Billboard 200 for the fifth time in a row – setting a record for a band. “Chk Chk Boom” set a record for Stray Kids' following their eighth EP main track “Lalalala” and the Charlie Puth collaboration “Lose My Breath,” both of which ranked No. 90. Stray Kids are the only K-pop boy band to enter the main singles chart besides BTS. On Friday in the US, the group will headline Lollapalooza Chicago alongside American singer and songwriter Sza. Cravity to host fan concert in September

Boy band Cravity will hold a fan concert in Seoul on Sept. 28-29, agency Starship Entertainment said Monday. Under the title “Beyond Your Memories,” the nine members invited fans to share their memories at the live event which takes place six months after the group's last fan concert. The second day’s gig will be broadcast live as well. The band released its seventh EP “Evershine” in February. It placed first two times on television music chart shows with the main track “Love or Die.” Last month, Cravity dropped the second single in Japan “Show Off” which ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s daily single ranking. The group also greeted fans in the country at fan concerts in Saitama and Osaka over four days. TXT to introduce characters for 1st time

