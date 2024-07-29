Kim Jong-un's daughter under succession training: lawmaker

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center) and his daughter Ju-ae inspect a military base in North Korea in March. (A screen capture of Korean Central Television via Newsis)

Kim Ju-ae, the 12-year-old daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is seen as being groomed for succession, a lawmaker who attended a meeting of the intelligence committee of the National Assembly told reporters Monday.

"(According to the National Intelligence Service,) Kim Ju-ae is being suggested as the most likely successor in the regime, as her succession training is currently underway," said Rep. Lee Seong-kweun of the ruling People Power Party, who attended the meeting Monday where officials of intelligence authorities testified.

This is in line with the National Intelligence Service's view of Kim Ju-ae as the likely successor in January.

Pyongyang is keenly aware of the North Korean people's reaction to Kim Ju-ae's public appearances, leading the regime to adjust the frequency of her media exposure, noted the two-term lawmaker.

Kim Ju-ae last appeared before North Korean state media in May, for the first time in two months, as she accompanied her father at the opening of the newly built Jonwi Street in Pyongyang. She has made 29 public appearances since November 2022, including seven appearances this year.

Another lawmaker who attended the committee meeting, Rep. Park Sun-won of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, said Monday that the North Korean state media's reference to Kim Ju-ae as "Hyangdo" indicates that she is ahead of her siblings in North Korea's succession planning, but he did not rule out the possibility that one of her siblings could move to the forefront later on.