[Today’s K-pop] Twice logs 800m views with ‘What is Love?’ music video

Twice garnered 800 million views on YouTube with the music video for “What is Love?,” label JYP Entertainment said Monday. It is the group’s first to reach the milestone. “What is Love?” is the title track from Twice's fifth EP which came out in 2018. Written by the label’s head producer Park Jin-young, the music video for the upbeat tune turned each member into a movie character. Twice holds the record as the girl group with the most music videos with over 100 million views, at 24. Meanwhile, the group returned from Tokyo on Monday after wrapping up its fifth world tour in Kanagawa, Japan. Twice held concerts at Nissan Stadium, a first for an international female artist, and the two-day live show drew 140,000 fans in total. aespa’s Karina misses Osaka gig

Karina of aespa was absent from the group’s Sunday concert in Osaka, Japan. Label SM Entertainment notified fans on the day, saying that she would have to miss the show due to health reasons. The decision was made after the dry run for the gig which is part of the foursome’s tour “Synk: Parallel Line.” On stage, Gisele admitted that her bandmate was feeling unwell and asked fans to wish her a quick recovery. The group embarked on the tour late last month in Seoul and is set to continue it in Fukuoka on Tuesday and Wednesday. The tour will then take the group to six more cities in Asia and two in Australia until September. There have been concerns about the members' health. Karina is the third member who has needed time off in three months: Winter missed a live performance in May and NingNing in June. Taemin to release 5th solo EP next month

Taemin of SHINee will drop his fifth solo EP “Eternal” on Aug. 18, agency BPM Entertainment said Monday. The album comes about 10 months since his previous EP “Guilty” which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 38 regions. The upcoming album marks 10 years of his solo career. It is also his first album since he left SM Entertainment and joined the new management company. After releasing the album, the musician will kick off his first solo international tour “Ephemeral Gaze.” He will go live in Incheon with a two-day concert on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 and will then visit fans in 10 cities across Asia. Jeon Somi to return Friday

