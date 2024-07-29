LIG Nex1 acquires 60% stake in Ghost Robotics

Korean defense firm LIG Nex1 said Monday that it had acquired a 60 percent stake in Ghost Robotics, a leading US quadruped robot maker, in partnership with Korea Investment Private Equity.

LIG Nex1 finalized all investment steps, including approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, Friday. The acquisition, valued at approximately 332 billion won ($240 million), secures LIG Nex1 a 60 percent share of Ghost Robotics.

Founded in Philadelphia in 2015, Ghost Robotics is known for its advanced quadruped robots. Its flagship product, the Vision 60, boasts superior battery life, agile and fluid movement over challenging terrains and rapid movement in water. The robot's modular design enables quick recovery of damaged parts and allows for mission-specific device customization.

LIG Nex1 plans to open a collaboration center in Washington by the end of the year to prepare for expansion into both domestic and international robot markets.

According to the company, the acquisition is expected to drive innovation in various fields, including the South Korean military’s hybrid crewed and uncrewed combat systems, search and rescue operations, fire monitoring and suppression as well as assistance for individuals with disabilities.

"LIG Nex1 and Ghost Robotics are both R&D-centric companies with excellent research teams and infrastructure. This acquisition will enable us to create synergies in both defense and civilian markets, and pave the way for unique growth opportunities on a global scale," said Shin Ik-hyun, CEO of LIG Nex1.