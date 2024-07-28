1 in 5 students overdependent on smart phones, internet: study

Internet and smartphone use interferes with the lives of almost one out of five students in South Korea, recent data showed.

A diagnostic survey on youth media use and habits conducted by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family showed that over 221,000 youths have difficulty managing their daily lives due to uncontrolled use of the internet and smartphones in 2024, accounting for 18 percent of the total survey group.

More than 1.2 million youths in the school transition period, such as those in first and fourth grade in elementary school and first-year students in middle and high school participated in the annual survey conducted by the ministry since 2009.

By age group, middle school students accounted for the largest number with 89,812 being at risk, followed by high school and elementary school students. Boys outnumbered girls.

The number of teens at risk of overdependence has steadily decreased from 235,687 in 2022, 236,340 in 23, and 220,129 this year.

However, the number of elementary school students at risk of smartphone dependence has increased. Smartphone dependence means that a person needs guidance to control smartphone usage, and may have difficulty adhering to scheduled screen time or experience vision and posture problems.

This year, 16,942 elementary school students were at risk of overdependence on smartphones, a slight increase from 16,699 last year. Compared to last year, the number of girls with difficulties decreased from 7,091 to 6,855, while the number of boys increased from 9,608 to 10,087.

The Gender Ministry provides personalized services such as counseling, hospital treatment, residential healing programs and parental education in conjunction with youth counseling organizations, depending on the student's level of media dependence.

A student is given up to 400,000 won ($288) for the general income brackets and up to 600,000 won for those in social care if there is a medical condition such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

For adolescents in need of intensive treatment, a residential healing camp program that provides professional counseling and alternative activities in an environment with limited media use is also supported.