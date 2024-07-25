2NE1 to reunite in concert in October

Legendary K-pop girl group 2NE1 is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a much-anticipated concert in October.

2NE1's “Welcome Back” concert will take place Oct. 5-6 at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, according to YG Entertainment.

The concert comes more than a decade after the group's “All or Nothing in Seoul” concert in March 2014.

2NE1, composed of CL, Sandara Park, Park Bom and Minzy, debuted in 2009.

The members were known for their bold performances, confidence, dancing and vocal talents when they ceased group activities in November 2015.

In April 2022, the group performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, surprising fans.

Announcing 2NE1’s comeback Monday on YouTube, YG founder and head producer Yang Hyun-suk hinted that the upcoming "concert will be special as all the staff are working hard to create a successful show."

“The quartet’s willingness to hold the concert this year was strong as it is a momentous year marking the group's 15th debut anniversary and the members were able to reunite,” said YG Entertainment in a press release.

2NE1 is to embark on a world tour following the Seoul concerts.

The group is set to perform at the World Memorial Hall in Kobe, Japan in November and at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo in December.

More shows are yet to be unveiled.

Tickets to the Seoul concert can be bought at Interpark Ticket starting at 8 p.m., Aug. 5.