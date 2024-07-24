Why are K-pop powerhouses advancing into Latin America?

Mexican fans cheer for K-pop boy band Riize at the country's largest pop festival Tecate Emblema held in Mexico City on May 17. (SM Entertainment)

JYP Entertainment announced last Thursday that it will establish a Latin America subsidiary in the third quarter of this year. The move is aimed at expanding its local business and better communicating with fans from the region.

Ahead of JYP, the agency behind popular K-pop bands Twice, Stray Kids and Itzy, was Hybe, the powerhouse behind BTS, Seventeen and NewJeans. Hybe established a foothold in the Latin market with the opening of a Mexico-based business unit in November last year. The company stated that its Latin America unit will serve as a bridgehead for its artists to enter the Latin music market and a hub for cultivating new artists and content.

The moves by the two K-pop giants have raised questions about why Korean entertainment leaders are directly entering the Latin American region, rather than forming partnerships with local music distributors or publishers.

K-pop agencies cite the influence of Latin music in the US and the rapid market growth in the Latin American region as primary reasons.

“The significant influence of Latin music and culture in the US market, along with the growing popularity of K-pop in the Latin market, have highlighted the potential for powerful synergy between these two trends," a local entertainment official said, commenting on JYP Entertainment's move.

Hybe said it aims to expand its influence in Latin America, one of the fastest-growing music markets in the world.

“This is a significant move for Hybe, which is broadening its global impact across various music genres beyond K-pop, including hip-hop, country and Latin pop,” Hybe said on Wednesday.