[Today’s K-pop] Exhibit on BTS’ Jungkook to run next month

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

The solo career of BTS’ Jungkook will be highlighted with a new exhibition, Big Hit Music said Tuesday. As the show title “Golden: The Moments” indicates, it will focus on the artist’s first solo album which came out in November last year, and give visitors a glimpse into the making of the album. Costumes and equipment he used on stage for live performances and the trophies he earned will be on display along with a series of unpublished photographs. The LP hit the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and the main track “Standing Next to You” made its Hot 100 at No. 5. The exhibit will be held in central Seoul from Aug. 30 to Sept. 22. Separately, he surpassed 6.5 billion streams on Spotify last week and became the first K-pop singer to hit the milestone. Enhypen extends record streak on Oricon chart

(Credit: Belift Lab) (Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen notched the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s weekly album ranking with its second studio album, according to Tuesday's chart. The LP “Romance: Untold” debuted atop the chart having sold over 289,000 copies in Japan in the first week, a record for the band. It surpassed that of its first full album in Japan, “Sadame.” The new album is Enhypen's eighth consecutive album to top the weekly chart, the second-longest streak for an international artist, tying that of Seventeen. The LP sold over 2 million units in the first week and hit the Billboard 200 at No. 2, a career-high for the group. It also was No. 1 on Oricon’s daily album ranking and on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 regions. BTOB launches subunit duo

(Credit: BTOB Company) (Credit: BTOB Company)

Seo Eunkwang and Lee Minhyuk of BTOB will release their first single as a new sub-unit, according to BTOB Company on Tuesday. The two will bring out the single “Tang Tang Tang” as duo 90Tan, inspired by the members' shared birth year of 1990. The main vocalist and main rapper will use their alternate stage names, Silver Light and Huta, and show sides of new sides of their musicality. The subunit unveiled the upcoming single in advance at Waterbomb Seoul 2024 earlier this month. Lee was part of the lineup and Seo joined as a surprise guest. In the meantime, BTOB wrapped up its Asia tour late last month with a two-day concert in Taiwan and the six-member act will host a joint concert with N.Flying in Seoul on Aug. 17. Blackpink’s Rose sings 1st OST for drama ‘Pachinko’

(Credit: The Black Label) (Credit: The Black Label)