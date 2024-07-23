Nongshim to build smart farm in Saudi Arabia by 2025

From left: Pomit Kang Gi-soo, ioCrops CEO Cho Jin-hyeong, Korea Agriculture Technology Promotion Agency Director Ahn Ho-geun, Nongshim CEO Lee Byung-hak and SFarm CEO Kang Sung-min pose for a photo during an agreement ceremony held at Nongshim's headquarters in Seoul, Tuesday. (Nongshim)

Nongshim announced on Tuesday that it has been selected for South Korea's smart farm export project that aims to establish and operate a pilot greenhouse in Saudi Arabia.

The project is initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and led by the Korea Agriculture Technology Promotion Agency, according to the company.

The agreement ceremony took place at Nongshim's headquarters in Seoul, attended by Nongshim CEO Lee Byung-hak, Korea Agriculture Technology Promotion Agency Director Ahn Ho-geun and other officials.

Previously, Nongshim exported a container-type smart farm to Oman in 2022. Since then, it has expanded its presence as a smart farm professional in the Middle East region, signing business agreements for smart farm exports with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

For the project in Saudi Arabia, Nongshim will form a consortium with three domestic companies: SFarm, responsible for greenhouse operation and crop cultivation technology transfer; ioCrops, an artificial intelligence robotics company for smart farm management; and Pomit, an IT company specializing in smart farm plant information. The consortium aims to construct a smart farm, which is to cover approximately 4,000 square meters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, by the end of 2025.

The smart farm will comprise both vertical farming and glass greenhouse models, with the produce to be sold through Nongshim’s local distribution partners.

The company also plans to sell the produce in local retail stores, including Carrefour and Lulu Hypermarket, as well as online platforms Amazon and Noon.

"We (Nongshim) see this project as an opportunity to showcase Korea. We aim to promote the excellence of 'K-Smart Farm' and establish Nongshim as a 'global farmer' in the smart farm world market," a Nongshim official said.

Nongshim began its smart farm technology development by establishing a potato research institute in 1995. In 2008, the company established a vertical farm at its domestic plant.

Nongshim’s smart farms feature an automatic management system, which controls all essential conditions for plant cultivation, including temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide levels, light and nutrient solutions.