[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin to release solo single remix album

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS will release a retake on “Who,” the main track from his second solo EP, on Tuesday, said label Big Hit Music on Monday. The remix album will consist of seven tracks – six different versions of the song as well as the original hip-hop R&B tune. “Who” fronted his solo album “Muse” that came out on Friday and topped iTunes Top Songs chart in 112 regions. It debuted on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global at No. 3 with over 7.9 million plays on the day of its release, setting a record for a song from a K-pop solo musician. The EP topped iTunes' Top Albums chart in 87 regions and Oricon’s daily album ranking. The artist is set to perform the song for the first time in a prerecorded video that will be aired on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday. Enhypen hits Billboard 200 at No. 2 with 2nd LP

(Credit: Belift Lab) (Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen has landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with its second studio album, according to a chart preview published on Sunday in the US. LP “Romance: Untold” is the band’s seventh album to enter the main albums chart and claimed the highest spot for the seven-piece act. Its previous albums -- fourth and fifth EPs “Dark Blood” and “Orange Blood” -- both ranked No. 4. The album sold more than 2 million copies in five days and logged 2.34 million in first-week sales, setting another career-high for the three-year old band. It also topped Oricon’s daily album ranking and iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 regions. Separately, the band will visit Jakarta, Indonesia as well as Aichi and Miyagi in Japan next month for its encore tour, “Fate Plus.” Stray Kids to drop remix, OST

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids will keep fans happy with a remix of their new song, on the original soundtrack for the movie “Deadpool & Wolverine,” said label JYP Entertainment Monday. On Wednesday, the octet will unveil “Slash” which will be part of the original soundtrack for the blockbuster action comedy in advance to the film’s premiere on the following day. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman appeared in the band’s music video for “Chk Chk Boom,” the focus track from the group's ninth EP, “Ate.” A remix digital single for “Chk Chk Boom” is due out on Tuesday, spinning the original song into three different versions. The EP came out on Friday and sold over 1.65 million units on the day of its release, as did its four previous albums, while the main track topped iTunes' Top Songs chart in 24 regions. The lead single also debuted on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global at No. 25. NewJeans look back on 2nd anniversary of debut

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)