Hanwha-HD Hyundai rivalry shifts to US warship maintenance

The competition between Korean conglomerates Hanwha and HD Hyundai to expand their work with the US Navy has heated up as both secured key certification for maintenance and repair projects this month.

Hanwha Ocean, which was known as Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering before Hanwha Group’s acquisition last year, said Monday that it had signed a master ship repair agreement (MSRA) with the US Naval Supply Systems Command to secure the right to bid for maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) projects for the next five years.

Hanwha Ocean said the agreement recognizes its technological and maintenance capabilities and has solidified the shipbuilder’s footing in the global defense industry.

“Hanwha Ocean will accelerate the expansion into the global defense market based on technological innovation and quality improvement,” said a Hanwha Ocean official.

Hanwha Ocean said it had applied for MSRA certification in January and underwent on-site inspections of its Geojae shipyard in South Gyeongsang Province in April, despite the process usually taking more than a year.