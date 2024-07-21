Shakatak says it has hired musicologist to analyze NewJeans’ ‘Bubble Gum’ for plagiarism

The plagiarism dispute between K-pop girl group NewJeans and British band Shakatak looks likely to become drawn out.

Shakatak posted to its official account on social platform X on Friday that it has hired a musicologist to analyze the similarities between its song “Easier Said Than Done,” released in 1981, and NewJeans’ latest hit, “Bubble Gum.”

“To all our fans and friends in Korea, thank you for all your comments about the usage of ‘Easier Said Than Done’ in several recent songs. Our publishing company Wise Music Group is on the case and has employed a musicologist to take this further. We will keep you posted,” said Shakatak.

This comes in response to a request by Ador, NewJeans’ agency, for a credible report substantiating the plagiarism allegation made by Wise Music Group, Shakatak’s publishing company.

On Wednesday, the London-based company that holds the copyright to "Easier Said Than Done" sent a certified letter to Ador claiming that “Bubble Gum” used rhythms and melodies that are identical to that of the British song as well as similar tempos.

Ador denied the allegations and told local reporters Thursday that its legal team had requested Wide Music Group for a credible report to substantiate the claims and that Shakatak has agreed to do so.

“Bubble Gum,” released on May 24, was was jointly composed by Korean music producer 250, British music producer Oscar Bell and American music producer Sophie Simmons.