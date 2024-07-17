[Today’s K-pop] Ateez to drop 4th single in Japan

(Credit: KQ Entertainment) (Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez will release its fourth single in Japan “Birthday” on Oct. 2, agency KQ Entertainment announced Wednesday. It will consist of six tracks including the lead track of the same title. The upcoming single album comes about seven months after the previous Japanese single “Not Okay,” which topped Oricon’s daily single and weekly combined single rankings before earning platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan in February. The band also plans to host a fan meeting in Japan next month: in Tokyo on Aug. 21-22 and in Osaka on Aug. 27-28. Meanwhile, its tenth EP “Golden Hour: Part 1” ranked No. 67 on the Billboard 200 dated July 20. The album is enjoying its sixth week on the chart, after hitting No. 2, and rising eight rungs from last week. aespa enters Billboard chart at No. 25 with 1st LP

The first studio album from aespa hit Billboard 200 at No. 25, according to the publication. The LP “Armageddon” is the group’s fifth consecutive album to make the top 40 on the main albums chart, making it the second K-pop girl group to have as many only after Twice. The first EP “Savage” ranked No. 20, the second EP “Girls” No. 3, the third EP “My World” No. 9 and the fourth EP “Drama” No. 33. The main track “Supernova” surpassed 100 million plays on Spotify last week, becoming the group’s tenth song to reach the milestone. In the meantime, the four idols returned home Tuesday from Tokyo after going live in three arenas in Japan. They will resume the tour “Synk: Parallel Line” in Singapore on Saturday. Enhypen’s 2nd LP hits 2m sales mark in 5 days

Enhypen's second studio album sold more than two million copies in five days, management firm Belift Lab said Wednesday citing a local source. The LP “Romance: Untold” logged 2.11 million in sales as of Tuesday and became the band’s first album to hit the “double million” mark in the first week of sales. For the new album, the group received 2.2 million pre-orders and sold more than 1.88 million units on the first day. The album headed straight to the top of Oricon’s daily album ranking as its 10th consecutive album released in Japan and Korea to do so. The main track “XO·Only If You Say Yes” topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 10 regions as well as real-time domestic music charts. On Tuesday, an English-language version of the song became available online along with five different remix takes. Drippin to meet fans in Japan at 1st fan concert

