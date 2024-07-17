Korea's weapons in war against suicides

Lifeline installed at Mopo Bridge (Newsis) Lifeline installed at Mopo Bridge (Newsis)

How can a nation fight a suicide crisis? On this question, South Korea, known for having one of the world’s highest suicide rates, may become a compelling case study. Here, as of the end of 2021, one person dies by suicide every 40 minutes. Addressing the root causes of the crisis remains daunting, demanding a comprehensive approach to mental health and a stronger social safety net, critical work is being carried out on the front lines of suicide prevention. These initiatives, some of them untested, typically employ a combination of technology, physical deterrent structures, and human intervention, such as AI monitoring movements on surveillance cameras to alert authorities about potential jumpers on bridges along with the installment of crisis hotlines and anti-jumping guardrails. Government data shows that more than 13,000 people took their own lives in South Korea in 2021. Tense river: Efforts to detect potential jumpers on bridges Along the Han River that runs through the center of Seoul, most of the 31 bridges that cross it are equipped with higher railings, surveillance cameras, and emergency telephones connected to crisis hotlines. These physical barriers and immediate access to support aim to deter impulsive suicide attempts and provide immediate help to those in crisis. At Mapo Bridge, one such suicide blackspot, a fence taller than human height separates the sidewalk from the river, and has been specially designed to deter such attempts. The Seoul government in 2016 added a roller-type extension to the existing 1.5-meter fence, increasing its height to 2.5 meters. Rollers at the top of the barrier are designed to prevent individuals from grabbing the fence to climb or stand on it.

A roller-type extension to the existing 1.5-meter fence, increasing its height to 2.5 meters at Mapo Bridge (Seoul Metropolitan Government) A roller-type extension to the existing 1.5-meter fence, increasing its height to 2.5 meters at Mapo Bridge (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

A roller-type extension to prevent individuals from grabbing the fence with their hands to climb or stand on it. (The Korea Herald) A roller-type extension to prevent individuals from grabbing the fence with their hands to climb or stand on it. (The Korea Herald)

The city also deployed AI to detect risk indicators in 2022 with an investment of 1.24 billion won. Currently, there are 812 surveillance cameras installed on the 14 bridges with the highest foot traffic. All footage from these cameras is sent to an integrated control center, where every individual is identified with their specific appearance in color. If anyone remains on a bridge for more than 300 seconds or attempts to climb over the railing, the AI sends an alert to the control center. For those lingering, the control center again assesses whether they appear distressed, are holding alcoholic drinks or are making a move to climb the railing. If it’s deemed a risk, the center contacts the rescue team, which “typically arrives within five minutes to any bridge,” according to Kim Joon-young, head of the control center. Prior to adopting the AI surveillance system, human operators monitored the surveillance footage 24/7 and alerted a rescue team when a suicide attempt was in progress. With the AI, alerts are sent for any detected signs of distress, typically before one attempts to jump. Furthermore, the physical difficulty of climbing the fence rescue teams with crucial time to intervene, resulting in a near 100 percent rescue rate. The AI system seems to have increased detection. Before its full implementation in 2021, 550 alerts were sent to the water rescue team. This number increased to 1,000 in 2022 and 1,036 in 2023. At the same time, the national suicide rate fell slightly, from 26.0 per 100,000 in 2021 to 25.2 per 100,000 a year later. In 2022, all suicide attempts at Mapo Bridge were successfully prevented or rescued.

Scenes of Han River bridges displayed at the Han River bridge integrated control center. (Seoul City) Scenes of Han River bridges displayed at the Han River bridge integrated control center. (Seoul City)

Scenes of Han River bridges displayed at the Han River bridge integrated control center. (Seoul City) Scenes of Han River bridges displayed at the Han River bridge integrated control center. (Seoul City)

Crisis hotlines

Lifeline installed at Mopo Bridge (Newsis) Lifeline installed at Mopo Bridge (Newsis)

There are also 75 emergency telephones on Han River bridges connected to "The Lifeline,” a crisis hotline that has counselors on standby to talk to those in distress. Funded by social contribution funds from 18 life insurance companies in the country, the hotline operators collaborate closely with emergency responders from police and fire departments. Upon detecting signs that a caller may be contemplating suicide, counselors signal an assistant while continuing the conversation. The assistant then contacts the 119 emergency service, with the counselor staying on the line until the police arrive. Na Ji-hun, a professor at Daegu Catholic University, who has volunteered as a counselor at the Lifeline call center for 10 years, said the largest age groups using the hotline are those in their 10s and 20s. The major concerns of these callers include relationships with friends, colleagues and partners, followed by family conflicts, careers and studies. “As for teenagers who called, many of them have anxiety about not satisfying their parents’ expectations. When their career goals were not achieved, they come to bridges not because of their personal disappointment but out of fear their parents might be disappointed,” said Na, who has volunteered for more than 5,400 hours for the Lifeline. “Those in their twenties often experience great anxieties about failure. When they encounter failure, they tend to believe their entire life is a failure. This mindset may be tied to the societal pressure that does not tolerate failure.” Kim said that the counselors do not give directions or advice to callers contemplating suicide. “Because they lack experiences of being understood or respected, what is most important to them is good listening and empathy,” he said. “When counselors approach the callers as if they understand everything and express cliched empathy, it often leads to more disappointment. However, when callers feel they are full understood, most of them end the call saying they will choose to live.” New threat rising Carbon monoxide poisoning has risen as a suicide prevention challenge, particularly among men and middle-aged people. In response, the government began requiring suicide prevention messages on the packages of charcoal briquettes, which are readily available at supermarkets. Additionally, it encouraged the media to avoid depicting their use as a means of suicide.

The Yeongdong Health Center in North Chungcheong Province attaches stickers to charcoal briquette products that contain messages of support and hotline numbers. (Yeongdong County) The Yeongdong Health Center in North Chungcheong Province attaches stickers to charcoal briquette products that contain messages of support and hotline numbers. (Yeongdong County)

Regional governments have also urged supermarkets to inquire about customers' reasons for purchasing briquettes. Earlier this month, a store owner called the police when a customer bought charcoal briquettes and green duct tape, suspecting potential self-harm. The police located the customer’s residence and were able to rescue the person, who had indeed attempted to induce carbon monoxide poisoning. Conflicts between the government and quick-lighting charcoal briquette producers have continued due to the briquettes' use in suicides. In 2016, the government attempted to discourage sales by making it more difficult for customers to purchase them. However, this measure was abandoned after protests from the producers. Last year, the government announced plans to ban the production of charcoal briquettes altogether due to their frequent use in suicides. The government withdrew the plan in the face of criticism. Instead, they are now focusing on developing alternative charcoal briquettes that do not pose a lethal risk to human health. Risks in farming areas Restricting access to poisons is another key strategy to prevent suicides in rural areas. In November 2011, the government took a decisive measure, banning the production, sale and storage of a key herbicide and the number of suicides from poisoning dropped significantly. In 2012, there were 2,103 deaths from poisoning, which halved to 959 in 2015. By 2021, the number further declined to 741. To prevent potential misuse of other poisonous chemicals, rural governments have taken proactive measures to monitor public access to toxic substances. In Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, stickers with the message “Are you feeling emotionally burdened?” and the suicide prevention hotline number 1393 have been distributed to weed killer producers to place on the lids of their products since last year. Other provinces, including South and North Jeolla Provinces, installed public storage containers with locking devices where farmers store their weed killers, ensuring that they do not keep them at home.

Stickers with the message “Are you feeling emotionally burdened?” and the suicide prevention hotline number 1393 on a bottle of agricultural chemicals. (Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province) Stickers with the message “Are you feeling emotionally burdened?” and the suicide prevention hotline number 1393 on a bottle of agricultural chemicals. (Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province)