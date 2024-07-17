Price of stardom?

Wonbin of Riize arrives at the Incheon International Airport after the group's concert in Taiwan, while fans surround him to take his pictures, June 16. (Dispatch official Youtube)

Behind K-pop's rapid growth and immense popularity, there is a persistent, chronic issue problem follows fame: Stalkers, often called "sasaeng" in Korea.

"I am not sasaeng. I am just a genuine fan who really loves NCT," said an 18-year-old girl who wished to remain anonymous.

She claims that all her actions are out of sincere support and love -- taking taxis to follow her favorite singer as he goes about his day and waiting for hours at the airport to take photos of the group, to name but a few. She admits that she even knows where the celebrities live. "Sometimes I spend about 300,000 won ($217) on taxis to follow NCT's schedule. They even talk to me in person sometimes!"

That "talk" involved members telling her to go home now.

Call for end to harassment

Despite the growing awareness of the need to respect artists' privacy, the excessive actions of some individuals continue to torment celebrities who call for relief from constant harassment by "sasaeng."

“Sasaeng” is a term used to describe fans who invade artists’ privacy, often exhibiting aggressive and obsessive behaviors.

After months of harassment by sasaeng, Renjun of NCT said on the fan communication platform on April 11, "Sasaengs are nothing but scary stalkers to me. They follow me, sit next to me on planes, and take photos of me while I sleep. It's a huge burden for me," Later that month, Renjun announced he would take a break from work citing health reasons.

He continued to be hounded by phone calls from sasaeng and, in June, he took action by posting what he thought was a phone number of sasaeng on a fan communication platform. It turned out that the number belonged to a non-fan. When the incident caused an uproar, Renjun posted an apology on social media.

Haechan, another member of NCT, has also suffered from sasaeng harassment. In November last year, a sasaeng walked into Haechan’s home, where he lives with his family.

The methods used by sasaeng to reach celebrities have become increasingly cunning. Some make calls by manipulating phone numbers and pretending to be fellow K-pop group members. Techniques commonly used in voice phishing scams are now being employed by sasaeng. Some even call during live broadcasts to verify if the number they have is the celebrity's.

Some sasaeng use K-pop stars' frequent international travels as additional opportunities to follow them. “On a return flight to Seoul after a fan signing event, we found that someone had already pre-booked and changed the in-flight meals for the members' seats,” said TXT’s Taehyun through the fan communication platform Weverse on June 29, adding suspicion that it might have been the act of sasaeng.

Asked about the allegations that sasaeng fans had changed in-flight meal orders, a Korean Air official said, “To change in-flight meal reservation information, one would need the ticket reservation number and the phone number associated with the reservation record. Whether it was a sasaeng's work needs to be confirmed."

The official, however, did confirm that actions by sasaeng fans have caused inconvenience on multiple occasions.

“Sasaeng fans have repeatedly bought tickets just to follow stars into the area past the immigration only to cancel the tickets right before the flight, demanding refunds. We have had to implement cancellation fees. These fees are not solely due to sasaeng issues, but they have certainly been a factor,” the official said.

An Asiana Airlines official also said the company instituted penalty rules for ticket cancellations made just before boarding due to troubles with sasaeng.