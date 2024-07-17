[Pressure points] Choose for your kids: AI textbooks or classic physical books?

South Korea's planned leap into the era of artificial intelligence-powered learning has hit resistance, primarily due to parents' concerns about potential digital overload.

In a petition posted on the National Assembly’s online platform in May, one such voice requested that the planned introduction of AI digital textbooks in schools starting next year be shelved.

Citing the "numerous negative effects of smart devices," the petition called for scientific research to ensure that the program benefits students not just academically, but in terms of their overall development.

"We, as parents, are already encountering many issues at unprecedented levels arising from their exposure to digital devices," it emphasized.

The petition was formally submitted to the parliament’s education committee on June 26 after garnering public support from 56,505 people between May and June.

Learning facilitator

The plan entails gradually implementing tablet-based AI textbooks starting from 2025.

The Education Ministry aims to complete the integration of AI-powered education into schools by 2028, barring subjects such as physical education, art and music, and excluding first and second graders.

The new digital tools, using interactive AI and metaverse technologies, will provide customized learning content for students, according to the ministry. Various features such as screen captions, subtitles and multilingual translations will cater to students in special education or from multicultural backgrounds.

Shin Hye-in, a resident of Seoul in her 20s, sees positive aspects in screen-based learning for children with different learning abilities. Personalized content, in particular, can "pinpoint and address specific areas where students may be struggling in a certain subject," she said.

A Korea Herald reader, identified by the Instagram handle ryanhhwang, concurs with Shin on AI's specific utility: "For subjects like mathematics, Al has huge potential to make the lessons interactive."

Others supported the idea of adopting AI education, but suggested a more selective approach instead of a full-scale educational reform.

For one, raising the age limit to exclude elementary school pupils seems more appropriate to people like Kang, a 30-something office worker in Seoul. Kang believes education for elementary school kids should be more focused on “teaching core skills like communication, reading comprehension, time management and critical thinking.”

On the other hand, AI education could be particularly beneficial for students in special education and from multicultural families.

“Language features like real-time translation tools, for instance, could help my class of 4th graders, over half of whom are non-Korean, learn more effectively,” elementary school teacher Lee Jae-min shared with The Korea Herald.

Indeed, most Korean teachers share Lee's positive outlook on digitalized public education.

A nationwide survey of 2,247 public school teachers conducted by the Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations in April found that 53.7 percent supported the introduction of AI-driven educational content. Among them, 35.6 percent cited its potential benefits in individualized coaching, while 29.5 percent said it would promote self-directed learning.

While acknowledging the benefits of personalized education in "fostering creativity" and "enhancing the learning experience," another Korea Herald reader with the Instagram handle allanddharm said the convenience should be coupled with schools taking the responsibility to "develop curricula that teach the ethical use of AI."