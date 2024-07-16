[Graphic News] Japan tops global IQ rankings, South Korea ranks fifth

Most Popular
-
1
Motive of Trump shooter as yet elusive
-
2
First lady likely to refuse to testify before Assembly committee
-
3
Trump gets hero's welcome at Republican convention
-
4
[Business Diplomacy] Lessons from IRA: Hyundai Motor bolsters government relations in US
-
5
Former Japanese K-pop idol apologizes for working at cabaret
-
6
Junior doctors unresponsive as hospitals process resignations
-
7
Controversial foreign nanny project sets sail in Seoul
-
8
Driver consumes additional alcohol after accident to hide drunk driving
-
9
Chinese rivals to take on Samsung with slimmer foldable phones
-
10
Rather than 'freeloading,' foreigners actually subsidize NHIS: data
[Graphic News] Japan tops global IQ rankings, South Korea ranks fifthBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : July 17, 2024 - 08:01
According to Wiqtcom, a Finnish intelligence testing agency, the smartest country in 2024 is Japan, with an average Intelligent Quotient of 112.30.
Wiqtcom’s “2024 World’s Most Intelligent Country Ranking” is based on the test results of 109 countries. Hungary (111.28), Taiwan (111.20), Italy (110.82) and South Korea (110.80) are within the top 5, after Japan. The global average is 99.64.
The United States placed 77th with 96.57 and other advanced nations of Germany (105.23) and the United Kingdom (97.65) are the world's 23rd and 66th. The country with the lowest score is Mozambique with 90.06, 9.58 lower than the average.
According to Wiqtcom, people’s IQ stays around 100, and 95 percent of the quotients are distributed between 70 and 130. Put otherwise, the percentage of people whose IQ is lower than 70 or higher than 130 is only 5 percent each.
More from Headlines
-
Trump gets hero's welcome at Republican convention
-
SK's Kentucky investment a catalyst for investment: Gov.
-
Yoon hails S. Korea-US 'nuclear-based' alliance in face of NK missiles