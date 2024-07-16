[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin crowns band with iTunes record

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS swept the iTunes Top Songs chart in all 119 regions with the solo track “Filter.” The track is off the band’s fourth studio album “Map of the Soul: 7” which was rolled out in February 2020, making BTS the first group to top the chart in all regions. The artist already has three more songs of his own that did so – “Like Crazy,” “Closer Than This” and “With You.” “Like Crazy” is the main track from his first solo EP “Face” and debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 100, a first for a K-pop musician. His most recent solo music, “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco),” has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 117 regions so far. It is a pre-release from his second solo EP “Muse," due out Friday. Ateez to publish photo book

(Credit: KQ Entertainment) (Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez announced Monday that it will put out a summer-themed photo book. A trailer video was uploaded Tuesday zooms in on the eight members through a handheld video camera filling up the screen with analog ambiance. The photo book will be 204 pages and accompanied by a package of goods including posters, postcards and slide films. In the meantime, the band hit Tacoma Dome in the US on Monday, kicking off the American leg of its tour. "Towards the Light: Will to Power" will span 10 cities for 13 concerts. Its tenth EP “Golden Hour: Part 1” also made news climbing 18 rungs to No. 75 on the Billboard 200 dated July 13. The album is spending its fifth week on the chart after hitting it at No. 2 last month. (G)I-dle’s 7th EP sells 1m

(Credit: Cube Entertainment) (Credit: Cube Entertainment)

The seventh mini album from (G)I-dle sold over 1 million copies in the first week, agency Cube Entertainment said Tuesday citing a local tally. The EP “I Sway” became the group’s third consecutive million-seller following its sixth EP “I Feel” and the LP “Two,” from last year and January this year, respectively. The new album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 18 regions upon release while the main track “Klaxon” climbed as high as No. 16 on Melon’s Top 100. A pop-up store in Seoul is showcasing merchandise inspired by the lead single until next week, and it will be open in Shanghai and Tokyo soon. Meanwhile, the five members will embark on their third international tour with a two-day concert in Seoul next month. The tour will be held across 13 additional cities from Hong Kong and Tokyo to Houston and Sydney. 2 Ex-Kep1er members to join new group

(Credit: WakeOne/Swing Entertainment) (Credit: WakeOne/Swing Entertainment)