Controversial foreign nanny project sets sail in Seoul

The Seoul city government and Labor Ministry announced on Tuesday that applications from families interested in hiring domestic workers from the Philippines are to begin Wednesday, marking a step forward in implementing a government-facilitated foreign nanny program for the first time.

Families eligible for the pilot program are those with children under 12 years old, single-parent households, multichild households and dual-income families. Applications are to be accepted via designated service providers -- Homestory Life’s Daeri Jubu and Hubris’ Dolbom Plus -- until Aug. 6, officials said.

The initiative jointly led by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Ministry of Employment and Labor is aimed at providing affordable child care and housekeeping services amid a decline in local care workers. This six-month pilot program is limited to Seoul and hires only Philippine nationals until the official version is launched.

“We introduced this pilot program to support families in need of child care and housekeeping assistance,” said Kim Sun-soon, director of the city's Women and Family Policy Division. “Our goal is to offer practical and affordable solutions that help parents manage their responsibilities more effectively. We hope many interested individuals will apply.”

The pilot program is making progress after the Seoul city government announced its plan to bring in around 100 domestic workers from the Philippines to address the shortage of individuals willing to take on domestic roles.

During a National Assembly audit last year, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said hiring foreign domestic helpers would be effective if the monthly cost for their services is set at approximately 1 million won ($720). The plan, however, has been met with criticism from labor activists that such a plan breaches South Korea's minimum wage system that abides by international labor law. Workers in Korea are guaranteed a minimum wage of 9,860 won an hour.

Amid controversy, the government set the cost of hiring a foreign domestic helper at 9,860 won per hour, in line with the minimum wage system, according to the Labor Ministry.

Service options are flexible, with part-time (four or six hours) or full-time (eight hours) assistance available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., allowing applicants to utilize these services for up to six months, it added.

Applicants for the pilot program will not be limited by income and will be considered for the program if they meet specific criteria. With just some 100 domestic workers initially, the pilot program will prioritize families with children under the age of 12 and pregnant women. Additional priority will be given to single-parent households and those with multiple children, with younger children receiving higher priority.

The domestic helpers, limited to Filipinas aged 24 to 38, hold the Caregiving National Certification Level II Certificate from the Philippine government's Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, after completing at least 780 hours of vocational training. They have also passed comprehensive background checks, health examinations and language assessments. Additionally, these domestic helpers are to hold E-9 employment permits, allowing them to work in Korea. All helpers are fluent in English and have basic proficiency in Korean, enabling effective communication in both languages, according to the Seoul city government.

To ensure a smooth transition and integration of the workers, comprehensive training will be provided, the Labor Ministry explained.

In the Philippines, workers are currently undergoing 45 hours of employment education focused on Korean language and culture, coordinated by the Sejong Institute, which started Monday. Upon arrival in South Korea in August, they will receive an additional 160 hours of training covering practical housekeeping, child care, industrial safety and sexual harassment prevention, along with education on adapting to Korean life. During this training period, the domestic workers will be matched with households in need of their services.

The government has established support systems to address grievances and ensure job satisfaction among foreign workers. During the pilot program, domestic helpers will reside in designated shared accommodations equipped with emergency alarms and on-site assistance for their safety and comfort. They will be hired directly by a Korean government-certified domestic service provider and will commute to their assigned homes. The city government plans to allocate a budget of 150 million won to cover additional costs related to housing, transportation and interpretation.

To handle urgent situations for domestic helpers, an easy-to-use emergency reporting system will be implemented, and counseling services will be available through the Comprehensive Support Center for Domestic Services and consultation channels from the Ministry of Labor and Seoul Metropolitan Government. Service users will also be required to watch educational videos on compliance.

Furthermore, service users will be required to watch educational videos on compliance. Any incidents of violence or harassment will result in permanent exclusion from the services, in accordance with relevant laws, ensuring a safe environment for all involved, according to the Labor Ministry.

The Labor Ministry plans to fine-tune the policy after the six-month pilot, closely monitoring the program. This evaluation may lead to a potential expansion of the initiative in the future.