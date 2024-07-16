Kara unveils new song ‘Hello’ featuring all six members

Legendary K-pop girl group Kara dropped a new song, “Hello,” on Tuesday.

The song is a Side-B track from its upcoming digital single album, “I Do I Do,” set for release on July 24.

“Hello” is a ballad number that sings about the happiness people experience when meeting new someone new and the sadness of bidding farewell.

“This song was supposed to be included in the group’s fourth LP, ‘Full Bloom,’ released in September 2013. But we are releasing it now with Goo Hara’s voice recorded in Korean when she was alive,” said Kara’s agency, RBW.

Goo Hara took her own life in 2019 following online harassment and blackmail with revenge porn by her ex-boyfriend.

Goo had previously released the Japanese version of the song on her Japanese single “Midnight Queen” in November 2019.

Kara debuted in March 2007 under DSP Media, now a subsidiary of RBW, with the group's iconic first LP, “Bloooooming.” In 2013, they became the first female K-pop group to perform at the Tokyo Dome.

Kara effectively disbanded in January 2016 but made a stunning comeback with the remaining five members in October 2022, releasing "Move Again," a special album marking the group's 15th anniversary.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline on 1393, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services