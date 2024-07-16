Taeyang to hold first concert in 7 years

Most Popular
-
1
Trump shot in ear at campaign rally
-
2
Motive of Trump shooter as yet elusive
-
3
[KH Explains] Here's why 'sugar-free' is not such a sweet deal
-
4
First lady likely to refuse to testify before Assembly committee
-
5
[Business Diplomacy] Lessons from IRA: Hyundai Motor bolsters government relations in US
-
6
Junior doctors unresponsive as hospitals process resignations
-
7
[Online Predators] Distorted awareness, weak law: How digital sex crimes thrive in S. Korea
-
8
Former Japanese K-pop idol apologizes for working at cabaret
-
9
Driver consumes additional alcohol after accident to hide drunk driving
-
10
Chinese rivals to take on Samsung with slimmer foldable phones
Taeyang to hold first concert in 7 yearsBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : July 16, 2024 - 14:35
Singer Taeyang will be holding his first solo concerts in seven years in August.
The singer's agency, The Black Label, revealed the poster for Taeyang's solo concert, "Taeyang 2024 Tour The Light Year in Seoul," through its official social media channels. The upcoming concert will be held Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park.
The solo concert marks Taeyang's first concert in about seven years since his second world tour, "White Night," in 2017. Following the Seoul concert, the tour will continue in other cities in Asia. The tour schedule is to be announced later.
The event will also offer a Fan Sound Check Experience package, which includes a sound check, photo session and Q&A session with the artist. Tickets can be purchased on the ticketing website Interpark starting noon on Wednesday.
Taeyang debuted as a member of the boy group Bigbang in August 2006 and debuted as a soloist with the mini album "Hot" in May 2008. In July 2008, he became the first Bigbang member to hold a solo concert.
He released several albums including full-length albums "Solar," "Rise," and "White Night," before enlisting in the military. After his discharge, he continued his solo career, releasing his second EP "Down to Earth" in 2023.
More from Headlines
-
Motive of Trump shooter as yet elusive
-
Hyundai Motor bolsters government relations in US
-
Yoon hails S. Korea-US 'nuclear-based' alliance in face of NK missiles