Taeyang to hold first concert in 7 years

Singer Taeyang will be holding his first solo concerts in seven years in August.

The singer's agency, The Black Label, revealed the poster for Taeyang's solo concert, "Taeyang 2024 Tour The Light Year in Seoul," through its official social media channels. The upcoming concert will be held Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park.

The solo concert marks Taeyang's first concert in about seven years since his second world tour, "White Night," in 2017. Following the Seoul concert, the tour will continue in other cities in Asia. The tour schedule is to be announced later.

The event will also offer a Fan Sound Check Experience package, which includes a sound check, photo session and Q&A session with the artist. Tickets can be purchased on the ticketing website Interpark starting noon on Wednesday.

Taeyang debuted as a member of the boy group Bigbang in August 2006 and debuted as a soloist with the mini album "Hot" in May 2008. In July 2008, he became the first Bigbang member to hold a solo concert.

He released several albums including full-length albums "Solar," "Rise," and "White Night," before enlisting in the military. After his discharge, he continued his solo career, releasing his second EP "Down to Earth" in 2023.