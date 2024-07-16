[Herald Review] Infinite hints at new album at fan meeting

Veteran boy band Infinite held emotionally charged fan meetings Saturday and Sunday, the first in seven years.

"Infinite Rally 4," two standalone fan meetings, took place over the weekend at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul. Fan meetings are similar to regular concerts but include more interaction between the artists and the audience.

The meetings were the first in which all six members of the group took part in seven years. Across two days, about 20,000 seats were sold out.

The performance on a 360-degree circular open stage was also streamed live via BIGC, a K-pop fandom platform.

On Sunday, Infinite appeared on the stage in dazzling black suits and kicked off the show with "Shower," a track from the group's second full-length album released in 2014. The venue was filled with spectacular laser effects and fireworks.

Infinite captivated the audience with long-unperformed songs such as "Tic Toc," "Hysterie," and "D.N.A." The group also presented a 13-song medley encapsulating its 14-year history, including the debut hit song "Come Back Again" as well as "Be Mine" and "Last Romeo."

The sextet continued with "Flower," which the group released last month to celebrate its 14th anniversary. The performance featured a massive sunflower structure above the stage and golden confetti, coloring the entire venue with the group’s signature color, gold.

Infinite returned to the stage twice and for encores, singing songs that fans requested on the spot, including "Entrust," "Between Me and You," and "Julia." On each day, the fan meetings lasted more than four hours.

“I am incredibly grateful for the unwavering, overwhelming love we've received over such a long time, beyond what I can express,” said Sungkyu, the leader of the group.

He also wished everyone good health and mentioned L's struggle with ankle pain. “L had a tough time with his ankle condition while preparing for the performance, but he pushed through and did his best. I am so thankful for that,” Sungkyu said, shedding tears.

Woohyun, who battled cancer last year, reassured fans about his health. “I'm really okay now, and I'm overcoming it well. I often worry that one day our fans will dwindle and the love we are receiving will fade, but today's overwhelming love has dispelled those fears. Thank you so much.”

Sungkyu concluded the fan meeting with a promise for the future. “We're preparing a new album and planning our next concert. We'll work hard, so please look forward to it.”