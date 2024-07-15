[Today’s K-pop] Taeyang to host solo concert after 7 years

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Taeyang to host solo concert after 7 yearsBy Hwang You-mee
Published : July 15, 2024 - 18:23
Taeyang announced Monday that he will hold a solo concert in Seoul on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 via agency The Black Label.
It will be his first standalone gig in seven years and the Seoul show will be followed by a tour in Asia.
The veteran musician brought out his second solo EP “Down to Earth” last year which included “Vibe,” “Shoong!” and “Seed.”
“Vibe” was a collaboration with Jimin of BTS and hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 76 and UK’s Official Singles Top 100 at No. 96. It also topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 102 regions. Taeyang teamed up with Blackpink’s Lisa for “Shoong!” which topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 30 regions and it's performance video amassed over 100 million views on YouTube.
Red Velvet to drop fan song on 10th debut anniversary
Red Velvet will release a single dedicated to fans on Aug. 1, label SM Entertainment said Monday.
The single “Sweet Dreams” will drop on the group's tenth debut anniversary.
It will be added to a repackaged version of the EP “Cosmic,” which was originally rolled out last month. The six-track mini-album claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 50 regions. The new version will also include a range of merchandise based on the characters of the five members and will become available on Aug. 1.
On the following day, the group will start a three-date concert in Seoul and visit four more cities in Asia – Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, and Macao -- for its fan concert tour “Happiness: My Dear, ReVe1uv.”
GOT7’s Bambam eyes solo comeback next month: report
Bambam of GOT7 is slated to release a solo album in early August, according to a local media report Monday.
It has been almost 1 1/2 years since he brought out his first solo studio album “Sour & Sweet.” From September to November last year, he traveled around eight cities in Asia for his first solo tour “Area 52.”
The performer was forced to cancel the US leg of the tour in February due to the worsening ankle injury he suffered from dance practice. He resumed the tour in late February and went live in five cities in Latin America and three in Europe, wrapping up the tour with an encore concert in Bangkok in May.
Zerobaseone 1st overseas tour named ‘Timeless World’
Zerobaseone uploaded a poster for its first international tour “Timeless World” Monday.
The group is set to go live 14 times in eight cities, starting in Seoul on Sept. 20 for three days. After, it will head to Singapore and visit four more cities in southeast Asia – Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta and Macao – before performing in two in Japan in late November and early December.
The boy band thanked fans on it first debut anniversary last week with a livestream. Formed through an audition show, Zerobaseone has three EPs under its belt all of which are million-sellers. A new release from the group is expected next month.
