[Herald Interview] Bass Youn Kwang-chul to show career highlight in vocal master series

Since his debut at the Deutsche Oper Berlin in 1993, renowned bass singer Youn Kwang-chul has performed over 150 times at the Bayreuth Festival and been awarded the title of "Kammersanger,” which is given to distinguished singers of opera and classical music in German-speaking countries.

Even with a mountain of achievements and awards, the past 30 years as a bass singer feel like the blink of an eye, Youn told reporters during an interview last week.

“Thirty years was just three volumes of 10-year calendar notes that I use, not a long period of time. While '30 years' certainly holds significant meaning, for me, it passed by really quickly. I am always in progress, with the same mindset I had when I started as an opera singer 30 years ago,” Youn noted.

Youn said he hopes to look back on his 30 years and showcase the highlights of the 30-year experience he has accumulated in opera houses worldwide to Korean audiences when he takes the stage on July 26 as part of the Seoul Arts Center’s Vocal Master Series. The seasoned bass singer will showcase the depth of vocal art in a robust program featuring works by Mozart, Verdi and Wagner, accompanied by the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra led by Hong Seok-won.

The audience will have a chance to hear Verdi's “Simon Boccanegra” and “Don Carlo,” as well as Wagner's “Parsifal,” which are not often performed in Korea.

"Korean sentiment is more familiar with operas that express emotions well, like 'Madama Butterfly' and 'Turandot,' but Wagner's operas are descriptive and, most importantly, long, which is why they haven't been introduced much in Korea,” Youn explained. He added he is happy to present bass arias, which are less popular than those of tenors and baritones and might not be as familiar to the audience.

Through this program, Youn also hopes Korean audiences will discover the charm of Wagner’s operas. Youn is particularly celebrated for his interpretations of Wagnerian roles, such as King Marke in "Tristan und Isolde," Gurnemanz in "Parsifal," and Hunding in "Die Walkure."

Youn has achieved numerous awards and honors throughout his career but it all came with his dedication and meticulous preparation to master each role he performs.

“When we look at foreigners around us, some are immersed in our culture, history and more while some are not. Because I deal with the essence of the German culture, I tried my best to immerse myself in German culture through the German language,” Youn said.

The Seoul Arts Center's "Vocal Master Series" includes performances by Korean opera singers active on the world stage and an educational program for the next generation of vocalists. On Tuesday, Youn is expected to hold a workshop for four singers he has selected.

“Vocal music is music made with the voice, and as long as there are no problems with the vocal cords, anyone can do it. However, just as good meat needs to be carefully cooked to become a wonderful dish, those with good voices must also strive to sing well,” he said.

Youn, who taught at Seoul National University from 2010 to 2016, also expressed regret about vocal majors switching to crossover music.

"I don't want to criticize vocal majors for doing crossover music because it’s their choice. However, those who switch to crossover music downplaying their classical vocal training is problematic,” he added.