Chinese rivals to take on Samsung with slimmer foldable phones

Amid Samsung Electronics’ leadership as a foldable phone pioneer, its Chinese rivals appear to be racing to shrink the size of their new phones.

Last week in Paris, Samsung unveiled its new foldable phones the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6, touting them as the slimmer and lighter phones to be powered by its new artificial intelligence features, called Galaxy AI.

Just a few days after Samsung's highly-publicized Unpacked event, China’s Honor launched its version Friday, saying the new phone is the “world’s slimmest foldable phone.”

Compared to Samsung’s horizontally folding Galaxy Z Fold6, measuring 12.1 millimeters thick, Honor’s Magic V3 is 2.9 millimeters slimmer and 13 grams lighter.

Honor not only focuses on slimness but also durability. The company boasted that the Magic V3 can endure being folded 500,000 times with wrinkles only 56 microns deeper, ensuring a stable internal display. The battery capacity is 29 percent larger than the Korean tech giant’s vertically folding Galaxy Z Flip6.

Another Chinese phone maker, Xiaomi, is also reportedly set to release the Xiaomi Mix Flip and Xiaomi Mix Fold4 later this month at less than 10 millimeters thick.

According to a report by market research firm Counterpoint Research, Samsung, which lost its top position in the global foldable phone market to Huawei in the first quarter, is expected to reclaim leadership in the latter half.