US Indo-Pacific commander says S. Korea's acquisition of nuclear submarines could be considered in future: Yoon's office

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and US Indo-Pacific Command's Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo salute to the national flags during Yoon's visit to US Indo-Pacific Command headquarters in Hawaii on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The chief of the US Indo-Pacific Command has said the introduction of nuclear-powered submarines in South Korea could be considered in the future depending on its operational analysis, the presidential office said Sunday.

"From the standpoint of submarine warfare, I think it's important as allies and partners to find the most efficient and effective ways to combine our capabilities in ways that most effectively defend our alliances and partnerships," Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo said during an interview with the South Korean press Thursday on the runway of the Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii.

"And if the operational analysis leads us to believe that, then we can move forward at a later date," he added.

Paparo, however, stressed he has no further comment on the issue at this time.

"But I do have a comment that as equal partners and highly technical countries, we have to approach this from the standpoint as equals," he said.

The debate over whether South Korea should possess SSNs has gained traction in recent years as North Korea has been doubling down on its pursuit of stronger naval capabilities, including underwater attack drones and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

It is considered rare for a high-ranking US military official to discuss the possibility of the South acquiring SSNs.

Pointing out that the recent developments in North Korea are "very concerning to everybody," Paparo said Washington continues to seek the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula "at all times."

"We're equal partners with South Korea, and in the spirit of (the) Washington (Declaration), we've established a Nuclear Consultative Group and as equal partners, at very high levels of government and as strategic partners," he said. "Through the NCG, we're in a constant dialogue at very high levels of secrecy to find a strategic way ahead to deal with the issue."

On President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii last week en route to a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Washington, Paparo said it was a "great honor" and a "very strategic move."

"We talked about the importance of the ROK-US alliance, we talked about the very concerning meeting of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un, and the implications for proliferation of missile technology and nuclear technology in the Korean peninsula and the very great importance of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he said. (Yonhap)