[Today’s K-pop] Twice surpasses 500m views with debut music video

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

The music video for Twice’s debut song reached 500 million views on YouTube Thursday, label JYP Entertainment said Friday. It is the group’s eighth music video to reach the milestone, following “TT,” “Likey,” “What Is Love?,” “Fancy,” “Cheer Up,” “I Can’t Stop Me” and “Feel Special.” The group debuted in October 2015 with “Ooh-Ahh” which was the main track on its debut EP “The Story Begins.” Meanwhile, the idols flew to Japan on Friday for their two-date concert in Osaka. The live show is an extension of Twice's fifth world tour and will bring the group to three stadiums in the country over three upcoming weekends. Next week, the group will bring out its fifth Japanese studio album “Dive,” about two years after the previous LP “Celebrate.” Riize to sing for Japanese drama

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Riize will participate in the original soundtrack for a Japanese drama, label SM Entertainment said Friday. The boy band will sing “Same Key” for the drama “Makeup with Mud,” which starts airing Saturday on TV Asahi. The romantic song will be the first Japanese drama OST for the rookie band and will become available online Sunday. Separately, the six members’ first EP “Riizing” from last month swept Oricon’s daily, weekly and weekly combined album rankings after topping the iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 regions. The prologue single from the EP “Impossible” was chosen as one of “The 20Best K-Pop Songs of 2024 (So Far): Critic’s Picks” listed by Billboard and “The 15 best K-pop songs of 2024 – so far” by NME. The band is set to officially debut in Japan this September. SHINee’s Key to host encore concert in Seoul

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Key of SHINee will go live in Seoul on Sept. 14-15, label SM Entertainment announced Friday. "Keyland On: and On" will come about eight months after he held a concert in Seoul kicking off his first Asia tour as a solo musician. The upcoming two-day show will be the final gig for the ongoing tour which takes him to Tokyo, Bangkok, Jakarta, Macao, Kobe and Kaohsiung and will include never-seen-before performances. He will be headed to Bangkok on Sunday for a concert. The veteran musician took the stage at Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo last weekend and performed “Tongue Tied” and “Fresh” for the first time. They are the two tracks from his first single in Japan which came out last month. Zerobaseone to be featured on Grammy live show

(Credit: Grammy Museum) (Credit: Grammy Museum)