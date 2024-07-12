[Herald Review] In play 'Trigger,' weary rifle retells Korea's turbulent history

Most Popular
-
1
YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend
-
2
NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade as Yoon moves to bolster security cooperation
-
3
South Korea faces existential issue: OECD
-
4
BOK maintains key rate at 3.5% but hints at cut
-
5
Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning
-
6
Soccer player Hwang Ui-jo indicted on 'molka' charges
-
7
[Exclusive] CJ ENM's 'KCON Saudi Arabia' canceled this year: source
-
8
DJI Agriculture Annual Report Finds the Global Agricultural Drone Industry is Booming
-
9
S. Korea, US sign guidelines for decisive, integrated response to NK nuclear attacks
-
10
[Gadget Review] Galaxy Z Flip6, Fold6 bring AI tech to palm of your hand
[Herald Review] In play 'Trigger,' weary rifle retells Korea's turbulent historyBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : July 12, 2024 - 18:24
An old film prop warehouse in Paju unfolds an array of items of seemingly everything. A wooden case, in particular, stands out, atop a weathered piano and beside a Segovia guitar case that houses a history dating back decades. It is a Type 99 Arisaka rifle from 1945 -- one of the last legacies left behind by the Japanese Army as the war came to a close.
The rifle, affectionately named Bbangya, becomes the unlikely protagonist in “Trigger” by award-winning playwright Kim Eun-sung. The play premiered in 2023 and received top honors at the 61st K-Theater Awards.
“If I tell you my story, can you grant me a wish?” the weary rifle asks, springing to life with a voice and a tale of its own.
The narrative of Bbangya begins with a surreal encounter between the rifle and Nana, a drama writer past her prime who angles for a blockbuster script from Bbangya's story.
The play unfolds along two intertwined narratives: the tumultuous life of Bbangya and the equally dramatic journey of Nana. Seamlessly shifting between these two stories, the stage becomes a space where history and present-day reality collide. Seven actors, except those playing Bbangya and Nana, each take on multiple roles to breathe life into the characters from both Bbangya’s tale and Nana’s world.
As Bbangya’s story takes center stage, the audience is drawn deeper into a historical odyssey. The rifle’s journey mirrors its previous 17 owners -- including cold-blooded Japanese officer Kimura, Korean private Gil-nam, Chinese resistance fighter Seon-yeo, a Korean student soldier and a North Korean volunteer.
The stories in omnibus format are a poignant blend of melodrama and historical reflection. Each character is vivid, albeit at times cliched, with quick-paced dialogue that keeps the narrative breezy and engaging.
Nana retells stories in her own words for a drama series. It is an endeavor that quickly leaves her torn between the urge to cater to the audience or to focus on what she has observed, a drier version the audience potentially favors less. Nana's struggle invites a self-introspection on how we often consume history as another form of entertainment, separate from the lessons or values it teaches us to heed.
Actor Park Sung-hoon, known for his role in Netflix's "The Glory" and tvN's "Queen of Tears," is starring as Bbangya in the quad cast.
"Trigger" runs until Sept. 8.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US sign guidelines for decisive response to NK
-
Samsung invests in US-based biotech Element Biosciences
-
Ruling party warns leadership contenders to halt mudslinging