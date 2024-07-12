[Herald Review] In play 'Trigger,' weary rifle retells Korea's turbulent history

An old film prop warehouse in Paju unfolds an array of items of seemingly everything. A wooden case, in particular, stands out, atop a weathered piano and beside a Segovia guitar case that houses a history dating back decades. It is a Type 99 Arisaka rifle from 1945 -- one of the last legacies left behind by the Japanese Army as the war came to a close.

The rifle, affectionately named Bbangya, becomes the unlikely protagonist in “Trigger” by award-winning playwright Kim Eun-sung. The play premiered in 2023 and received top honors at the 61st K-Theater Awards.

“If I tell you my story, can you grant me a wish?” the weary rifle asks, springing to life with a voice and a tale of its own.

The narrative of Bbangya begins with a surreal encounter between the rifle and Nana, a drama writer past her prime who angles for a blockbuster script from Bbangya's story.