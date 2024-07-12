Home

BBC to unveil entertainment series encapsulating launch of British K-pop boy group this summer

By Hong Yoo

Published : July 12, 2024 - 13:39

    • Link copied

Poster for BBC's upcoming entertainment series Poster for BBC's upcoming entertainment series "Made in Korea: The K-pop Experience" (SM Entertainment)

BBC is airing the entertainment series “Made in Korea: The K-pop Experience” this summer, encapsulating the process of launching a British K-pop boy group under the K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment partnered with the British entertainment company Moon&Back to launch the upcoming five-member boy group.

The six-episode series follows the members being brought together by Moon&Back and the K-pop training they underwent with SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment assigned the group its best choreographers, songwriters and K-pop experts to prepare them for a grand global debut.

“This unique acquisition will showcase a sense of exactly what it takes to make it in the world of K-pop. Witnessing the band come together and be put through their paces promises to be a very exciting prospect for audiences,” said Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of Entertainment at BBC.

“’Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience’ combines best in class from both K-pop and global entertainment production worlds. Forming a British boy band, schooling them through the unrivaled rigors of the K-pop process and launching them on the global stage is creating both a world-first and unmissable television,” said Nigel Hall, co-founder of Moon&Back.

The series is set to premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this summer.

