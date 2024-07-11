[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans adds Japan debut single to million-seller list

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans' debut single in Japan sold more than 1 million copies and became the group's fifth straight million-selling album, agency Ador said Thursday. The single "Supernatural" was rolled out on June 21 and hit the milestone following in the steps of all NewJeans' four previous albums. The single landed atop Oricon's daily single ranking and kept the spot for two more days. Both songs from the single album -- titular track and "Right Now" – are spending their second week on Billboard's Global excl. the US and Global 200. They are also staying high on major music charts at home, although they were mainly geared towards their Japanese listeners. Last month, the rookie girl group made a stage debut at Tokyo Dome less than two years since its debut, setting a record for a non-native artist. The fan meeting event drew approximately 90,000 fans in two days. Enhypen's 2nd LP receives 2.2m pre-orders

(Credit: Belift Lab)

The upcoming second full album from Enhypen sold over 2.2 million units in pre-orders, according to agency Belift Lab, citing album distributor CJ ENM, Thursday. LP "Romance: Untold" logged the highest figure for the seven-member act whose previous album, the fifth EP "Orange Blood," sold more than 2 million copies and set a career-high for the group. The mini album from November last year hit Billboard 200 at No. 4 and stayed on it for three weeks. Also on Thursday, the group uploaded the second teaser video for "XO Only If You Say Yes," which will lead the album, showing the light and upbeat side of the album in contrast to the previous trailer that went for dark and mysterious. The 10-track album is due out Friday, and Enhypen will hold a showcase on the day in Seoul. Treasure's 2nd LP cinches double platinum in Japan

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Treasure was certified double platinum in Japan with its second full-length album, label YG Entertainment said Thursday. The LP "Reboot" earned the certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan for logging 500,000 shipments. The album topped Oricon's daily and weekly album rankings while the main track "Bona Bona" topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 20 regions. The LP also is the band's first million-seller. Meanwhile, the 10-piece team wrapped up its second Asia tour last month and returned from Japan on Tuesday after greeting fans in Kanagawa last weekend. The sold-out event is the first of its second fan meeting tour in the country which will bring the members to five more cities for 21 live shows. Next month, it will host an encore concert in Seoul. Boynextdoor enters Oricon chart at No. 2 with Japan single

(Credit: KOZ Entertainment) (Credit: KOZ Entertainment)