[Herald Interview] From busker to Coachella star, The Rose blooms

Last April, the four-member band The Rose from Korea took the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the largest music festival in the United States, becoming the first Korean indie band to perform at Coachella.

Park Dojoon, the guitarist, keyboardist, and vocalist of The Rose, sat down for an interview with The Korea Herald on June 20, sharing the dynamic story of the band from its busking days to its rise to internationally traveling band.

The Rose – consisting of Park Dojoon, Kim Woosung, Lee Jaehyeong, and Lee Hajoon – debuted in 2017. Like many other bands in Korea, The Rose appeared on TV music shows with K-pop idols and performed on small stages.

However, the debut song "Sorry" was better received abroad than in Korea, and the band embarked on a European tour in February 2018, a mere six months after its debut. A US tour followed and then a South American tour. Even now, the band is better known overseas.

"Our goal was, naturally, to succeed in Korea first where we got started. But unexpectedly, we received responses from abroad through YouTube," said Park, adding that this is still surprising and that the band is grateful.

Park described The Rose's beginnings as a series of coincidences and fate that seemed like a movie.

"Jaehyeong and I became friends while busking in Hongdae. We thought we were well-matched and decided to get together with drummer Hajoon for a jam session. As soon as we played the first note, I knew that that was exactly what I had been looking for."

"I suggested, 'Let's all leave the agencies, start from scratch, write songs and busk,' and we named the team Windfall," Park said.

Kim, who provides unique vocals for The Rose, joined the team soon after. "While looking for one more bandmate to balance the team, I was introduced to Woosung through an acquaintance. We suggested a trial jam session and Woosung later told us that he felt the same way that I felt during the first jam: This is it," said Park with laughter. After Woosung joined the team, they renamed the group The Rose.

The band had only released two songs when they first went on an overseas tour in 2018. "Fortunately, we had songs we had been working on together and added some cover performances for the concerts. Still, it was amazing that we could go abroad so quickly."

"I remember performing as the first Korean artist in Belgium. The audience was small, but everyone clearly sang along to the first verse of our debut song 'Sorry' in Korean. Witnessing people on the other side of the world loving our music was just incredible."