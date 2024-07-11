Onew of Shinee to release solo EP in September

Onew of the legendary K-pop group Shinee is returning to the K-pop scene with a solo album.

On Thursday, the artist posted on Instagram that he is releasing his third mini album “Flow” in September.

Onew’s comeback as a solo artist follows the release of his first LP “Circle” in March 2023.

Before releasing his third EP, Onew is also dropping a new digital single entitled “All Day” at 6 p.m., July 15.

He will hold an Instagram live on the day of the digital single’s release to introduce the song to his fans.

Onew performed the song for his fans before its official release at his first standalone fan meet in Seoul in May.

Onew released his first solo album “Voice” in February 2018 and has since been showcasing his music as a solo artist.

The upcoming EP “Flow” is the first album he is releasing under Griffin Entertainment, which he joined in April after his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment expired.