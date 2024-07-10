K-pop fans uneasy about return of main culprits in ‘Burning Sun’ scandal

The recent sights of former K-pop singers who were central figures in the “Burning Sun” scandal -- Jung Joon-young, Seungri and Choi Jong-hoon -- are raising questions about the image of K-pop and where to draw the line between celebrities' public and private lives.

The roots of the scandal began in 2016 with Jung's illegal filming and distribution of sex videos. Investigations into an assault at the Burning Sun nightclub owned by Seungri in 2019 revealed a group chat in which the illegal videos were shared and other sex crimes discussed between the three celebrities. Jung was given five years in prison for gang rape and distributing illegal footage. Seungri was sentenced to one year and six months on nine charges, including brokering prostitution and violations of the Act on the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. Choi was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for gang rape and illegal filming together with Jung.

On Sunday, a French netizen shared a photo on her X account of Jung partying at a nightclub in Lyon, France. The singer, who was released from prison in March, was seen with long hair and a beard, smiling.

According to the netizen, she encountered Jung at the night club where he introduced himself as "Jun." He was later seen kissing another woman. She further mentioned that another Korean man approached her and said “He was a famous singer in Korea.” The next day, Jung also told her in a message on a private Instagram account that he would open a new Korean restaurant in Lyon.

Jung had a similar plan in 2018 when he announced that he would start a Korean restaurant in Paris, which his then-agency confirmed. However, the project was abandoned when he was prosecuted in the Burning Sun case.

“He hasn’t changed at all. Five years in prison can't change a person, and I hate that he still has no intention of leaving the music industry,” the French netizen was quoted as saying in a Korean media report Wednesday.

Jung's private Instagram account has reportedly been deleted.