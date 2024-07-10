[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen subunit duo goes gold in Japan

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen’s Junghan and Wonwoo earned gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with their first subunit single, according to the organization, Wednesday. The duo’s single album “This Man” logged 100,000 shipments as of last month, and the band now has 16 albums that went gold in the country. The single came out on June 17 and topped Oricon’s daily single ranking and ranked No. 2 on its weekly and weekly combined album rankings. The album sold more than 780,000 copies in the first week and renewed records for one from a subunit in K-pop history. Separately, the 13-member act is hosting a meet and greet in Seoul July 23-24 under the title, “Seventeen in Carat Land.” Illit logs 300m Spotify streams with debut song

Illit garnered 300 million streams on Spotify with debut song “Magnetic,” as of July 5, according to agency Belift Lab on Wednesday. The debut single reached the milestone in about three months and did so in the shortest time for a debut song from a K-pop girl group. The rookie girl group had entered the platform’s Daily Global Top Songs chart on the day it debuted, a first for a K-pop female band. The song has set records on both Billboard’s Hot 100 and UK’s Official Singles Top 100 as well, entering at No. 91 and No. 80, respectively. Album “Super Real Me” ranked No. 93 on the Billboard 200, making the quintet the first K-pop band to place its first album and song on Billboard’s two main charts. aespa hits 100m mark on Spotify with ‘Supernova’

The pre-release from aespa’s first studio album was played 100 million times on Spotify as of Wednesday, according to label SM Entertainment. Single “Supernova” is the group’s tenth song to hit the spot on the platform. It is one of the two focus tracks from LP “Armageddon,” along with the titular track. The quintet also picked up 12 trophies from television music chart shows in Korea with the two songs. The album topped iTunes Top Albums chart in 25 regions and sold over 1.15 million copies in the first week, becoming aespa’s fourth consecutive million-selling album. Last week, it officially debuted in Japan with single “Hot Mess” and began touring Japan. It will go live in Nagoya on Thursday and will visit Saitama and Osaka this month. Mamamoo’s Wheein to drop digital single

