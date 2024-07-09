[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin logs 5th solo entry on Billboard’s Hot 100

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS made Billboard’s Hot 100 for the fifth time on his own with the single “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco),” according to the publication on Monday. The single claimed the No. 88 spot on the main singles chart dated July 13. It was dropped in advance of the release of his second EP “Muse” which will be out on July 19. His previous entries include “Like Crazy,” which fronted his first solo EP “Face.” The lead track debuted atop the chart, a first for a K-pop solo artist. The pre-release from the first mini album, “Like Crazy,” ranked No. 30. He also entered the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the fifth time as the hip-hop tune inspired by marching band music ranked No. 46. Stray Kids announces world tour

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids will embark on its largest-ever international tour next month, label JYP Entertainment announced Tuesday. The band will kick off the “dominATE” tour with a two-date concert in Seoul from Aug. 25. The eight members then will have 20 live shows in 11 cities in Asia and Australia -- from Singapore and Tokyo to Bangkok and Melbourne -- until Jan. 19, 2025, according to the schedule shared on the day. Six of the concerts will be held at stadiums. Plans for North and Latin Americas as well as Europe will follow soon, according to the label. The title of the tour winks at the eight-member act’s upcoming EP “Ate,” due out on July 19. Before the release of the album, it will headline two major music festivals – I-Days in Milan and British Summertime Hyde Park in London. Blackpink’s Lisa sets solo career-high on Billboard’s Hot 100

(Credit: Lloud Company) (Credit: Lloud Company)

Lisa of Blackpink claimed the No. 70 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 with her solo single “Rockstar,” according to the chart preview published Monday. It is the third time she has placed a solo song on the main songs chart. Her previous solo songs “Lalisa” and “Money” ranked No. 84 and No. 90, respectively in 2021. She also “earned her first Billboard Global excl. US No. 1” with the single and became the third member of the group to have a solo No. 1 on the chart, after Jennie’s “You&Me” and Rose’s “On the Ground,” noted Billboard. Besides the group’s “three chart-toppers ... Blackpink was already the only group with multiple members that have led the list and now becomes the first act with as many as three members with No. 1s on their own,” it added. TXT sweeps Oricon chart with Japan single

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)