Assembly committee to hold hearings on petition to impeach Yoon

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and first lady Kim Keon Hee salute the national flag as they met overseas Koreans in Honolulu, Hawaii on Monday. (Yonhap)

The Legislation and Judiciary Committee at the National Assembly approved a plan to hold two rounds of hearings later this month on the online petition on the parliament's website calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The committee, controlled by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, also decided to summon Yoon's wife, Kim Keon Hee, to testify before the National Assembly on July 26.

This is the first time in modern Korean history that the parliament has summoned a first lady as a witness.

The decision was made as the ruling People Power Party's lawmakers walked out in protest.

The committee pointed to Kim's alleged antigraft law violation through the acceptance of a luxury Dior bag valued at 3 million won ($2,169) last year, and her alleged involvement in stock price manipulation from approximately the early 2010s, as the unidentified author of the petition picked the Yoon family's "corruption" as one of the reasons why Yoon deserves impeachment.

The petition, posted on June 20, had collected over 1.3 million signatures as of Tuesday. Legislative steps must be taken to petitions on the National Assembly website that have received at least 50,000 signatures within a month.