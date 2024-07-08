[Today’s K-pop] Jay Park to host fan meeting in Seoul

(Credit: More Vision) (Credit: More Vision)

Jay Park will greet his fans at a fan meetup in Seoul on Aug. 10-11, for the first time in 11 years, agency More Vision announced Monday. As the title of the event “Jay Park Season 3: Dedicated 2 U” suggests, it is part of the musician’s namesake project that began in April. The artist told fans that he will focus on music this year through a video clip introducing the project. He has been releasing a series of singles since then – “Your/My” and “Taxi Blurr (feat. Natty of Kiss of Life)” as well as “McNasty” which was dropped about a week ago. For the hip-hop digital single, he collaborated with producer GooseBumps and engineer David Yungin Kim. HyunA, Yong Junhyung to wed in October: report

(Credit: At Area) HyunA and Yong Junhyung are set to tie the knot on Oct. 11 in Seoul, according to a local media report on Monday. The songstress’s agency At Area confirmed the news following the report adding that they are having a small wedding ceremony to start a new chapter in life and asked for blessings. The two have been publicly dating since January after uploading a picture of them holding hands together on social media. They were under the same management company Cube Entertainment when they were members of 4Minute and Beast, respectively. He was the featured artist in HyunA’s single “Change” in 2010, which marked her debut as a solo singer. In the meantime, HyunA released her ninth solo EP “Attitude” in May, and Yong his third solo EP “Beautiful Dystopia” in March. Highlight’s Lee Gikwang to hold solo concert

Lee Gikwang of Highlight invited fans Monday to his solo concert, a first in five years. The performer will hit the stage in Seoul on Aug. 17-1, agency Around Us said. It will also be his first solo gig since he completed his military service. The main dancer and producer of the Highlight has proven himself as a solo act. His first solo studio album “Predator” from April last year topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in Chile and ranked among the top five in seven other countries. The title track earned him a first-place trophy on the weekly SBS chart broadcast "The Show." Meanwhile, the four-piece act is in the middle of its Aisa tour marking the group's 15th debut anniversary. It performed twice in Taiwan over the weekend and will visit Tokyo and Singapore. NCT Wish logs half million sales with 2nd single

