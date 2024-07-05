Comic legend Bob Layton discovers Korea’s creative potential

A trip to Korea initiated by curiosity is turning into a new chapter in life for comic book artist Bob Layton. Layton's journey to Korea was to be a simple trip, but the country's culture and vibrant webtoon industry have the artist hooked.

Bob Layton mentors a student at a Drink and Draw event in Seoul. (Bae Bum-jun/The Korea Herald) Bob Layton mentors a student at a Drink and Draw event in Seoul. (Bae Bum-jun/The Korea Herald)

The man, the legend: Bob Layton Layton is something of a legend in the comic book world. Layton's career in the comic book industry dates back to the 1970s, where he made significant contributions, particularly with his work on Iron Man and other Marvel characters. Early last year, Layton decided to visit South Korea, a country he had never been to before. His visit was initially motivated by sheer curiosity, but what he found was a vibrant and rapidly evolving cultural landscape that piqued his interest far beyond a casual trip. Discovering Korea's creative potential Layton was particularly struck by the thriving webtoon industry, the popularity of K-dramas and the unique culinary scene. “Korea feels like it's someplace that's growing. It's on the move and it’s evolving still,” he said in an interview with The Korea Herald. The energy and dynamism he observed resonated with him, compelling him to consider making Korea a more permanent part of his life. Webtoons, a digital form of comic strip that has gained massive popularity in Korea, represent a significant shift in how stories are consumed and appreciated. Layton, with his extensive background in traditional comic books, sees immense potential in this medium. He believes that the innovative storytelling and artistic freedom found in webtoons could lead to a new era of creative expression, not just in Korea but globally.

Bob Layton’s original artwork for "Iron Man," "Hercules" and "Spiderman." His artwork for one of his most renowned stories, “Demon In A Bottle,” is visible up front. (Photo by Bae Bum-jun/The Korea Herald) Bob Layton’s original artwork for "Iron Man," "Hercules" and "Spiderman." His artwork for one of his most renowned stories, “Demon In A Bottle,” is visible up front. (Photo by Bae Bum-jun/The Korea Herald)

Korean culture and Tony Stark Layton’s growing affinity for Korea extends beyond the professional opportunities. He has also immersed himself in the local culture, from its food to its social customs. Korean cuisine has been a particular highlight for him. Moreover, Layton has found the people to be welcoming and the overall environment to be conducive to both personal and professional growth. One of the aspects that have made Layton feel more at home in Korea is the local appreciation for his work, especially his contributions to the character of Tony Stark, aka. Iron Man. South Korean audiences have a deep affection for Tony Stark, largely due to the immense popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Layton’s involvement in shaping the iconic character has earned him a warm reception from Korean fans, bridging cultural gaps through shared admiration for storytelling and heroes.

Bob Layton during his interview with The Korea Herald. (Bae Bum-jun/The Korea Herald) Bob Layton during his interview with The Korea Herald. (Bae Bum-jun/The Korea Herald)

What’s next for Bob Layton and his life in Korea? Last year, rumors circulated that DC Studios was developing a Korean-language movie based on The Huntress, a character co-created by Bob Layton, Paul Levitz, and Joe Staton back in 1977. The project was reportedly set to be directed by Jung Byung-gil, a prominent Korean filmmaker known for his action-packed movies. “I am familiar with Jung Byung-gil's work, and he's a great choice to bring The Huntress to Korean audiences. I wholeheartedly endorse it,” Layton said, going on to express desire to collaborate with local directors and creatives to bring some of his beloved characters to life in Korea. “I'd love to see a Korean version of Iron Man done with Korean actors. I think it would be fantastic. I'd be thrilled to see any Marvel characters or comic book heroes adapted into Korean cinema and television.” Layton also expressed a keen interest in creating webtoons and collaborating with Korean comic book artists. His enthusiasm for Korea’s dynamic creative scene indicates a promising future for cross-cultural projects and adaptations, enriching both the local and global entertainment industries.

Bob Layton (center) next to Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd from film "Ant-Man" (rear photo) and Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau from "Iron Man" the movie (front photo). (Photos provided by Bob Layton) Bob Layton (center) next to Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd from film "Ant-Man" (rear photo) and Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau from "Iron Man" the movie (front photo). (Photos provided by Bob Layton)

Over the past year living in Korea, Layton has been actively involved in founding and creating a weekly drawing event called Drink and Draw with Joey Croner, owner of the comic book shop, Dice and Comics Cafe, in Seoul. The event was inspired by Layton’s own experiences as a member of a Drink and Draw event when he moved to Los Angeles to work on the first "Iron Man" movie. “I remember I went to a local comic shop. And somebody told me there that all the artists and animators in LA got together on Thursday night for this event called Drink and Draw. They'd all have food and and drinks and stuff like that, and they would draw all night. Then what we did at the end of the year is collect those drawings up, and we would have an art gallery showing and an auction for charity.” Layton recalled the weekly Drink and Draw events as a lifesaver during a time when he didn’t know anybody in LA. So when Layton learned from Croner that the Dice and Comics Cafe’s slowest day of the week was Thursday, he suggested a Seoul chapter of Drink and Draw. With the blessings of the original creators of the event – Dave Johnson, Dan Panosian, Jeff Johnson – Layton and Croner have successfully held over 40 events and raised about 4 million won ($2,877) for charity.

Bob Layton poses with his artwork for "Iron Man" during his interview with The Korea Herald. (Bae Bum-jun/The Korea Herald) Bob Layton poses with his artwork for "Iron Man" during his interview with The Korea Herald. (Bae Bum-jun/The Korea Herald)

Layton’s journey from a curious visitor to a potential resident is a testament to South Korea's rising influence on the global stage. As more people discover the unique charm and opportunities Korea has to offer, the country is poised to become a second home for many more like Layton, who see its evolving landscape as a place of inspiration and growth.

Bob Layton’s artwork depicting Iron Man by Namsan Tower, a representation of Bob Layton’s life in Korea. (Artwork by Bob Layton) Bob Layton’s artwork depicting Iron Man by Namsan Tower, a representation of Bob Layton’s life in Korea. (Artwork by Bob Layton)