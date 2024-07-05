[Today’s K-pop] Zerobaseone to return next month: report

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment) (Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)

Zerobaseone is set to make a comeabck in late August, according to a local media report on Friday. Its previous album was third EP “You had me at Hello” that came out in mid-May. The boy band was formed through a survival show and would be a year old next week. It took K-pop scene by storm as its debut album “Youth In The Shade” became a million-seller on the day of release. From then on, it has been shattering sales records as the following two EPs – second EP “Melting Point” and third “You had me at Hello” -- also sold over a million each in one day. From September, the team of nine will travel eight cities around the world after a two-day live show in Seoul. Astro’s Sanha to bring out 1st solo album

Sanha of Astro is gearing up to put out first solo album next month, according to a local media report on Friday. Agency Fantagio confirmed that the album is due out in early August adding that more details will be announced soon. Since his debut in 2016, he only sang self-written song “Wish” on his own last year for EP “Incense,” the third extended play featuring the band’s first subunit duo -- of himself and late Moonbin. Sanha has already finished shooting a music video for the upcoming album, added the report. Separately, he is considering taking the male lead role in drama “My Girlfriend is a Manly Man,” an adaptation of hit webtoon. Kiss of Life to celebrate 1st debut anniversary

Girl group Kiss of Life is celebrating the first anniversary of debut Friday with its fans, acccording to agency S2 Entertainment. The four members uploaded a poster to mark the occasion and will livestream via its official online channel to thanks their fans. Over the past year, it has released three mini albums – “Shh,” “Bad News” and “Midas Touch” – and on Monday, brought out digital single “Sticky,” which will be unveiled on stage for the first time on the day of anniversary on a television music chart show. The summer song debuted on Melon’s real-time chart at No. 64 and climbed up to sit among top 20, a first for the rookie quartet. The single topped iTunes Top Songs chart in Peru as well. NewJeans sings Japan debut single in Korean

