South Korea sees hottest June temperatures in 52 years: KMA

South Korea’s average June temperatures were recorded as the highest since weather records were first taken 52 years ago, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Thursday.

According to an official report issued by the KMA, Korea saw average temperatures reaching up to 22.7 degrees Celsius, making it 1.3 C higher than in previous years.

Korea also saw up to 2.8 heat wave days in June, which was 2.1 days more than the number of heat wave days in June recorded on average. Heat wave days in Korea are defined as days with daytime temperatures reaching above 33 C or more.

While temperatures were relatively lower in the first few weeks of June, the KMA added that Korea saw exceptionally hot temperatures toward the middle of the month due to the influence of a migratory anticyclone and hot air coming in toward the west from China.

The KMA added that the hottest period in June was between June 18 to 20 when heat wave warnings were issued in 92 regions across the nation. On June 19, Seoul saw daytime temperatures reaching up to 35.6 C, the highest June temperature the capital city has seen since June 1958. Daejeon also set a new temperature record on the same day for the first time in two years, as daytime temperatures at the time reached 36.1 C.

Additionally, Seoul saw its first tropical night in June, which is when temperatures remain above 25 C from 6 p.m. the day before to 9 a.m. the next day. This phenomenon was also recorded as the earliest tropical night of the year in 118 years.

Meanwhile, Korea saw up to 130.5 millimeters of rain last month, making it similar to previous years. While Korea saw less rain due to the influence of a migratory anticyclone and northwesterly dry air, the KMA stated that it began to see more rain due to the monsoon season beginning on June 19.

The KMA added that there is a 40 percent chance for average temperatures and precipitation levels in July to be similar to or higher than previous years. However, as monsoon season comes to an end toward the end of July, the weather agency stated that there is a 50 percent chance for average temperatures to be higher than previous years in August due to a rise in humidity levels.