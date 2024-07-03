[Today’s K-pop] Ateez opens pop-up store in Seoul

Most Popular
-
1
At least 9 dead in central Seoul car accident: reports
-
2
Vehicle malfunction or negligence? Probe of deadly car crash begins
-
3
Deadly car accident reignites debate over senior drivers
-
4
How Putin-Kim summit tips South Korea’s balance on Ukraine
-
5
[From the Scene] Passersby, families mourn tragic deaths of 9 killed by wrong-way driver
[Today’s K-pop] Ateez opens pop-up store in SeoulBy Hwang You-mee
Published : July 3, 2024 - 17:44
A pop-up store opened in Seoul Wednesday for characters inspired by the members of Ateez, according to agency KQ Entertainment.
As hinted by teaser content, including a video that contained animated characters who are chosen to be the mascots of a college ice hockey team. The cute characters, named Aniteez, were first introduced in February and a new range of merchandise will be available for purchase at the temporary store.
Meanwhile, the band is spending its fourth-straight week on the Billboard 200 as its 10th EP, “Golden Hour: Part 1,” ranked No. 93. The album debuted on the main albums chart at No. 2.
It will begin touring North America from July 14 and visit fans in 10 cities from Los Angeles and New York to Toronto.
Babymonster to host 1st fan meeting in Seoul next month
Babymonster will greet fans in Korea at its first fan meeting in Seoul Aug. 10-11, announced label YG Entertainment on Wednesday.
The seven members chose Seoul as the final destination for their ongoing fan-meet tour that began in Tokyo in May. Under the title, “Babymonster Presents: See You There,” they would be greeting fans in Asia across seven cities in 12 live appearances.
On Monday, they dropped digital single “Forever,” an upbeat dance tune perfect for summer, which topped iTunes Top Songs chart in three regions. The music video for the single generated more than 15 million views on YouTube and was the most-viewed video in 24 hours on the platform. A dance performance video will be released on Friday, according to the label.
WayV tops Oricon chart with 5th EP
WayV claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s daily album ranking with fifth EP, said label SM Entertainment citing the Japanese chart.
It is the first time the five-year-old band achieved the feat.
The six-member subunit under NCT brought out EP “Give Me That” early last month and topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 19 regions, as well as a number of music charts in China, where it is largely based. The titular track from the mini album earned the band its first trophy from a television music chart show in Korea.
On Sept. 25, it is set to release its first EP in Japan, “The Highest.” WayV has dropped digital single “Welcome to My Paradise” in the country in May last year, the last album to feature Lucas who quit shortly after its release.
Lee Chaeyeon brings out 3rd solo EP
Lee Chaeyeon, formerly of IZ*One, held a media showcase in Seoul Wednesday to introduce her third solo EP, “Showdown.”
The mini album comes about 10 months since her first single, “The Move: Street,” and as the album title suggests, she has put a lot into expressing her self through it. She participated in writing words and the choreography for main track “Don’t,” which sings about the flip side of a breakup.
“I didn’t plan to participate in choreography and songwriting but got a little greedy,” she confided, adding that she wanted the song to have more impact. She chose it to front the album since she could visualize herself performing on stage with confidence.
Lee struck out as a solo act in October 2022 with EP “Hush Rush,” approximately 1 1/2 years after group IZ*One disbanded.
More from Headlines
-
Korea to provide W25tr support for debt-laden small business owners
-
Hyundai Motor completes EV ecosystem in Indonesia
-
From fashion mecca to robotics hub: Gangnam-gu's new ambition