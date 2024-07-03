[Today’s K-pop] Ateez opens pop-up store in Seoul

(Credit: KQ Entertainment) (Credit: KQ Entertainment)

A pop-up store opened in Seoul Wednesday for characters inspired by the members of Ateez, according to agency KQ Entertainment. As hinted by teaser content, including a video that contained animated characters who are chosen to be the mascots of a college ice hockey team. The cute characters, named Aniteez, were first introduced in February and a new range of merchandise will be available for purchase at the temporary store. Meanwhile, the band is spending its fourth-straight week on the Billboard 200 as its 10th EP, “Golden Hour: Part 1,” ranked No. 93. The album debuted on the main albums chart at No. 2. It will begin touring North America from July 14 and visit fans in 10 cities from Los Angeles and New York to Toronto. Babymonster to host 1st fan meeting in Seoul next month

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Babymonster will greet fans in Korea at its first fan meeting in Seoul Aug. 10-11, announced label YG Entertainment on Wednesday. The seven members chose Seoul as the final destination for their ongoing fan-meet tour that began in Tokyo in May. Under the title, “Babymonster Presents: See You There,” they would be greeting fans in Asia across seven cities in 12 live appearances. On Monday, they dropped digital single “Forever,” an upbeat dance tune perfect for summer, which topped iTunes Top Songs chart in three regions. The music video for the single generated more than 15 million views on YouTube and was the most-viewed video in 24 hours on the platform. A dance performance video will be released on Friday, according to the label. WayV tops Oricon chart with 5th EP

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

WayV claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s daily album ranking with fifth EP, said label SM Entertainment citing the Japanese chart. It is the first time the five-year-old band achieved the feat. The six-member subunit under NCT brought out EP “Give Me That” early last month and topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 19 regions, as well as a number of music charts in China, where it is largely based. The titular track from the mini album earned the band its first trophy from a television music chart show in Korea. On Sept. 25, it is set to release its first EP in Japan, “The Highest.” WayV has dropped digital single “Welcome to My Paradise” in the country in May last year, the last album to feature Lucas who quit shortly after its release. Lee Chaeyeon brings out 3rd solo EP

(Credit: WM Entertainment) (Credit: WM Entertainment)