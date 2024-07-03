Lisa's new solo single sets guideposts for other Blackpink members

Since all Blackpink members terminated their solo contracts with YG Entertainment last year to embark on their individual paths, Lisa became the first among the four to release a new single. Titled “Rockstar,” it dropped on June 28 in partnership with RCA Records, setting a milestone for the other former members as they pursue their solo careers.

The Thai K-pop star kicked off her solo venture with a bang. Her new single instantly ranked 8th on Spotify’s Global Chart in the US upon its release, the highest ranking ever recorded by a female K-pop solo artist on the platform.

"Rockstar" outperformed Lisa’s previous hits "Lalisa" and "Money," which peaked at 15th (2021) and 28th (2022) place, respectively, on Spotify. The single not only achieved a higher ranking globally but also made a significant impact in Lisa's home country, Thailand. With over 2.57 million streams in a single day on Spotify, "Rockstar" claimed the top spot in Thailand and set a new record for the most daily streams for any album released in the country.

However, Lisa’s new single is more significant for the music style and concept pursued by the rapper.