Lisa's 'Rockstar' shows new route to ‘localized’ K-pop

Right after Lisa of Blackpink released her new solo single “Rockstar” on June 28, a heated debate ignited online between Korean and Thai fans about whether the song should be classified as K-pop or Thai pop.

Lisa moved to Korea in 2011 at the age of 14 and underwent more than five years of training at YG Entertainment before debuting as a member of what is now K-pop's most successful girl group.

Korean fans argue that her identity as a K-pop star justifies calling her new single a K-pop song. In contrast, Thai fans claim it is Thai pop, pointing to the music video's strong emphasis on her Thai heritage. The video features a local dance team and was directed by Thai producers.

Some Korean music critics, meanwhile, argue Lisa’s work as an example of the “localizing” strategy that K-pop powerhouses like Hybe, SM Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment are pursuing for future growth.

“Lisa, who debuted as a member of a K-pop girl band and rose to global stardom, is now pioneering a new market in the US mainstream music market as a pop star. Her new single ‘Rockstar,’ shot in Thailand with local staff, marks the beginning of her career as an Asian pop star, which is not common worldwide,” music critic Kim Do-heon said Wednesday.

Popular culture critic Cha Woo-jin said, “Lisa, a K-pop star trained in Korea and originally from Thailand, demonstrates that the ‘globalization’ or ‘localizing’ that K-pop has aspired to can occur in cities outside of Seoul.”

But Lisa's case is slightly different from the usual "localization" vision pursued by K-pop agencies, which focuses on discovering talented local youngsters, putting them through a K-pop training process and debuting them in specific regional markets.

In Lisa's case, “Rockstar” is released through a partnership between her own independent management company, Lloud, and global record label RCA.