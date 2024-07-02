[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jin to carry torch for Paris Olympics: report

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jin of BTS was named as one of the torchbearers for the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to local media on Tuesday. The artist will join a list of over 11,000 people carrying the flame across the country over 11 weeks until the opening ceremony on July 26. The torch arrived in France last week and Jin is expected to fly over soon, although no specifics have been announced yet. Jin was discharged on June 12 and instantly resumed activities, starting with a fan meeting the next day that fell on the 11th anniversary of the septet’s debut. He is putting together his first solo album while he will also appear on a series of TV shows as well. His first guest appearance will be on reality show “I’m Glad You Got a Good Rest,” set on a remote island. Blackpink’s Lisa hits Spotify chart at record No. 8

(Credit: Sony Music Entertainment Korea) (Credit: Sony Music Entertainment Korea)

Lisa of Blackpink hit Spotify’s Top Songs Global chart at No. 8 with her solo single “Rockstar.” It is the highest spot for a K-pop solo female musician, easily surpassing her previous hits “Lalisa” and “Money,” which ranked No. 15 and No. 28, respectively. The music video for the song topped YouTube’s music videos trending worldwide chart and had generated over 61 million views as of Tuesday, after logging more than 32 million hits in the first 24 hours. The visuals were shot on Yaowarat Road, one of the main streets in Bangkok’s Chinatown. The tourism authorities of her native country have decided to utilize the popularity of the spot, according to Thai media reports. Separately, the artist is to appear in the third season of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” which is filmed in Thailand. Seventeen documentary to air this week

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

A documentary film on the K-pop industry highlighting the dynamics between Seventeen and its fans is to air Friday. “Magic Hour, The Seventeen” will follow the 13-member act building its music catalog along with its ever-growing fandom over the past nine years. It looks back at the band’s first standalone concert with about 800 in attendance and captures it taking over Nissan Stadium, the largest concert venue in Japan, with as many as 72,000 fans. Meanwhile, the bandmates debuted at Glastonbury Festival last week, becoming the first K-pop act to play the main stage at the largest music festival in the UK. It was not only a historic moment, though. Through the group's 13-song set with flawless choreography, Seventeen made it clear the boy band is “here to challenge any preconceptions in the best way possible,” according to NME magazine. Epex to host 1st fan concert in Macao

(Credit: C9 Entertainment) (Credit: C9 Entertainment)